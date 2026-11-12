As Bigg Boss has announced that his familiar voice will not be heard inside the house for a few days, Vinoth Babu was initially appointed as the Junior Bigg Boss.

However, the new role appears to be far from easy for Muniyammal, as she is seen getting emotional and breaking down in tears in one of the promos.

The latest promos of Bigg Boss Tamil Season 10 have hinted at a major change in the house: Vinoth Babu is losing his Junior Bigg Boss position, and Muniyammal is taking over.

He was given the responsibility of managing the housemates, conducting tasks, and maintaining discipline.

However, things seem to have taken a different turn as the contestants are now seen questioning his decisions.

In the first promo for Day 66, the Bigg Boss house turns into a courtroom, where Vinoth Babu is seen facing questions from the other housemates.

The contestants appear to question his handling of the Junior Bigg Boss responsibility, and the court task becomes an opportunity for them to raise concerns.

The discussions eventually led to a major development as Vinoth Babu is seen stepping down from his position as Junior Bigg Boss.

Muniyammal Takes Over As The New Junior Bigg Boss

Following his exit from the role, Muniyammal is appointed as the new Junior Bigg Boss.

The other housemates are then seen explaining to her how she should handle the responsibility and carry out the tasks.

While she initially takes charge, the new position soon puts her under pressure.

In another emotional moment shown in the promos, Muniyammal is seen speaking directly to the camera about her struggles with the responsibility.

She admits that she does not feel capable of being the Junior Bigg Boss and says that all she knows is how to speak.

Unable to hold back her emotions, Muniyammal breaks down in tears and even expresses her wish to leave the Bigg Boss house.

Housemates Question Muniyammal During The Task

The following sequence shows Muniyammal assigning a task to the housemates after taking charge as Junior Bigg Boss.

The contestants are seen participating in and completing the task.

However, once they finish, the housemates begin questioning Muniyammal, expecting her to address the situation.

Instead, Muniyammal is seen playing with a toy, leaving the other contestants waiting for her response.

The housemates appear frustrated as they remind her that everyone has completed the task and that it is now her turn to speak and move things forward.

What Happens Next In Big Boss Tamil Season 10?

With Vinoth Babu losing his position and Muniyammal struggling to handle her new responsibility, the Day 66 promos suggest that the Junior Bigg Boss twist is bringing another round of disagreements and emotional moments inside the house.

It remains to be seen how Muniyammal handles the responsibility and whether she can manage the housemates in the coming episodes.

Viewers can watch Bigg Boss Tamil Season 10 on Vijay TV, while JioHotstar offers 24/7 live viewing.