Adding another twist, Bigg Boss assigns Ashmitha and Jason a secret mission, but things get interesting when Muniyammal tries to figure out Ashmitha's secret identity.

As the housemates continue the school-themed task, arguments break out between TTF Vasan and Ansar, followed by a heated exchange between Muniyammal and Dhanya.

The Day 60 promos of Bigg Boss Tamil Season 10 have given viewers a glimpse of another interesting day inside the house, with the ongoing weekly task, BB The Great Thirunthungada Academy, taking an unexpected turn.

BB The Great Thirunthungada Academy Task Continues

The housemates are currently participating in the weekly task titled BB The Great Thirunthungada Academy.

As part of this unique school-themed task, the contestants are dressed up as older adults and play the roles of teachers and students.

The academy aims to reform people who are experts in stealing and cheating and turn them into good human beings.

With the housemates taking on different characters, the task has brought a different atmosphere inside the Big Boss house.

In the Day 60 promos, the housemates are seen participating in another interesting activity as part of the academy task.

One contestant is given a box containing an object, while the other housemate have to identify what is inside based on the clues provided.

The activity tests their guessing skills, but the task soon takes a different turn as disagreement surfaces.

While the housemates participate in the task, TTF Vasan and Ansar are seen arguing.

Although the promo offers only a glimpse of their disagreement, their exchange adds another moment of tension to the ongoing academy activity.

The disagreement comes as the contestants continue to play their assigned roles, raising questions about how the situation will develop in the upcoming episode.

Muniyammal And Dhanya Have A Heated Exchange

During the academy task, Muniyammal, playing a student, questions Dhanya, who is playing a teacher and asks her to do some work.

This leads to a heated exchange between the two contestants, adding more drama to the task.

Ashmitha And Jason Receive A Secret Killer Task

Bigg Boss assigns Ashmitha and Jason a secret killer task in which they must make other housemates say specific words given to them.

If they succeed, the contestants who utter those words will be considered eliminated as part of the task.

However, Muniyammal is seen suspecting Ashmitha of being the secret killer, raising questions about whether their mission will be exposed.

What To Expect From Bigg Boss Tamil Day 60 Episode?

The Day 60 promos feature the ongoing academy task, arguments between housemates, and an interesting secret mission assigned to Ashmitha and Jason.

While Muiyammal seems to suspect Ashmitha, the promos don't reveal whether the secret killer completes their mission or how the arguments unfold in the full episode.

Viewers can watch Bigg Boss Tamil Season 10 on Vijay TV, while JioHotstar offers 24/7 live viewing.