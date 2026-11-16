With two contestants leaving the house in the same episode, the competition has entered another crucial phase. As the season progresses, every eviction becomes increasingly important for housemates hoping to survive the nominations and reach the final stage.

Their exits ended their journeys in the Vijay Sethupathi-hosted reality show, leaving the remaining housemates to compete for a place in the finale.

Bigg Boss Tamil Season 10 witnessed a major development on Day 70, with contestants Muthazhagi and Avinash Ashok eliminated from the show in a double eviction.

Vijay Sethupathi questions Jason over Dhanya's comments

Apart from the double eviction, Jason faced tough questions from host Vijay Sethupathi over his remarks about Dhanya.

Jason had earlier suggested that Dhanya received support from fellow contestants because she cried and gained their sympathy. However, Dhanya disagreed with his comments and questioned his attitude towards other housemates.

During the weekend discussion, Vijay Sethupathi expressed his displeasure with Jason's responses and warned him against playing games during their conversation. The exchange became one of the episode's notable moments.

Housemates express disappointment with Jason's captaincy

Jason's performance as captain also came under scrutiny during the episode. Vijay Sethupathi asked the contestants to share their opinions about his leadership, prompting several housemates to express their disappointment.

TTF Vasan pointed out the difference between Jason's promises before becoming captain and his actual performance. Mukesh also remarked that Jason's captaincy was not significantly different from that of previous captains.

Vinoth Babu joined the criticism, expressing dissatisfaction with Jason's leadership inside the house.

Bigg Boss Tamil 10 enters another crucial phase

The double eviction of Muthazhagi and Avinash Ashok emerged as the biggest highlight of the Day 70 weekend episode. Meanwhile, the discussion surrounding Jason's comments about Dhanya and his captaincy added further drama to the show.

With two contestants out of the competition, the remaining housemates must now navigate the upcoming tasks, nominations and eviction rounds as Bigg Boss Tamil Season 10 moves closer to its finale.