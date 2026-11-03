Bigg Boss Tamil 10: The Great Thirunthungada Academy task

Along with the task announcement, the promos also offer glimpses of an argument between TTF Vasan and Muniyammal and an emotional conversation between Avinash and Jason.

The new task is based on a school concept, with a unique twist centred on stealing.

The Day 58 promos of Bigg Boss Tamil Season 10 have introduced an interesting new weekly task inside the house, bringing a completely different atmosphere among the contestants, titled "BB The Great Thirunthungada Academy".

Housemates Dress Up As Elderly Teachers And Students

Bigg Boss introduces the new weekly task, BB The Great Thirunthungada Academy, which follows a school concept with a twist.

The selected housemates playing students must be skilled at stealing.

The housemates are seen dressed as elderly teachers and students as the task takes place in the activity area, which has been transformed into a school setting.

TTF Vasan And Muniyammal Get Into An Argument

Meanwhile, one promo also captures a heated exchange between TTF Vasan and Muniyammal.

The argument appears to begin after Muniyammal remarks about TTF Vasan, which leads to a disagreement between the two.

Although the promo doesn't make the exact reason for their argument clear, their exchange hints at another interesting moment inside the Bigg Boss house.

Jason Encourages Avinash Amid Allegations From Housemates

In another important moment from the Day 58 promos, Avinash is seen talking with Jason about the other housemates and their opinions of him.

Avinash appears to be feeling low after hearing the allegations and comments fellow contestants made about him.

Understanding his state of mind, Jason encourages him to focus on his own game rather than worrying about what others think or say.

Jason's words seem to encourage Avinash, reminding him to keep playing his game without letting other housemates' opinions affect his decisions.

Their conversations add an emotional touch to the promos, especially amid the ongoing tensions and disagreements inside the house.

Bigg Boss Tamil 10 Day 58 Promises An Interesting Episode

Overall, the Day 58 promos of Bigg Boss Tamil Season 10 offer a mix of task-related excitement, arguments, and emotional moments.

While the BB The Great Thirunthungada Academy task promises a fresh dose of entertainment with its unusual stealing-based school concept, the disagreement between TTF Vasan and Muniyammal, along with Jason's supportive words to Avinash, adds further interest.

Viewers can watch Bigg Boss Tamil Season 10 on Vijay TV, while JioHotstar offers 24/7 live viewing.