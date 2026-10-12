Bigg Boss Tamil 10: Chandni-Avinash Clash & Open-Nomination

The third promo hints at another clash between the housemates, leaving several questions unanswered ahead of tonight's episode.

The first promo introduces the season's first open nomination process, while the second promo shows Chandni and Avinash arguing over her nomination.

The Day 36 promos of Bigg Boss Tamil Season 10 have brought a fresh round of arguments inside the house, with contestants openly expressing their opinions about one another.

Lakshmi Priya Nominates Karishma

The first promo of Day 36 introduces the first open nomination process of Bigg Boss Tamil Season 10, where contestants openly nominate their fellow housemates.

Lakshmi Priya nominates Karishma for creating chaos without clearly understanding situations.

Vinoth Babu nominates Jason, accusing him of manipulating others through aggression and emotions.

Jason retaliates by nominating Vinoth Babu for the same reason, claiming he sees similar manipulative behaviour in him.

Chandni then nominates Avinash for his aggressive behaviour during the Magic Potion task, saying she had never seen this side of him before.

Chandni And Avinash Get Into An Argument

The second promo shows Chandni and Avinash arguing over her nomination.

Avinash calls her reason for nominating him over his aggressive behaviour during the Magic Potion task a joke and questions why she nominated him but not Jason, who also played aggressively.

Chandni stands by her decision; she makes it clear that the nomination is based on her own perspective and that she is entitled to form her own opinion about what happened during the task.

The exchange highlights how differently the two contestants viewed the same incident.

Whether this argument will affect their relationship further remains to be seen in the full episode.

Promo 3 Hints At A Clash Between Muthazhagi, Akshitha, Shathiga And Ansar

The third promo shows Shama, Shathiga, Muthazhagi, Akshitha, and Chandni discussing plans to deliberately do certain things as part of a task, though the reason behind their plans remains unclear.

Later, Muthazhagi calls Ansar for a meeting, but he refuses, leading to a heated clash involving Muthazhagi, Akshitha, Shathiga, and Ansar.

The promo doesn't reveal the reason for the confrontation or whether it is connected to the task.

It also leaves viewers wondering whether Ansar has become the leader for the sixth week, as no confirmation is shown.

With open nominations bringing personal opinions into the spotlight and fresh arguments emerging over the Magic Potion task, Day 36 looks set to bring more tension to the Bigg Boss Tamil Season 10 house.

Bigg Boss Tamil Season 10 is available to watch on Vijay TV at 9:30 PM, while JioHotstar lets viewers follow the action live around the clock.