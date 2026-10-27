The latest task brings a Western-themed twist to the Bigg Boss house, with contestants dressing up as cowboys and mafia members. The house has also been decorated to match the theme, adding to the atmosphere of the competition.

This time, contestants are divided into two teams named 'Quick Gun Cowboys and Mining Mafia', with both groups taking on different roles in a battle for kitchen access.

Bigg Boss Tamil 10 has introduced a new team-based task that will determine which group gets control of the kitchen and its food supplies.

What Are the Rules of the New Task?

Bigg Boss has announced separate responsibilities for the two teams. The Quick Gun Cowboys must raid the kitchen and seize available food items, while the Mining Mafia has been assigned to protect the house's kitchen supplies.

The Quick Gun Cowboys must focus on collecting food from the kitchen, while the Mining Mafia must work together to guard the area and prevent the other team from taking the available supplies.

The outcome will determine the privileges awarded to the winning team. If the Quick Gun Cowboys win, they will be allowed to obtain food from the kitchen. If the Mining Mafia wins, the team will gain the authority to protect the kitchen.

Quick Gun Cowboys vs Mining Mafia: Who Will Win?

The task is expected to test the contestants' teamwork, strategy and ability to coordinate under pressure. While the Quick Gun Cowboys will need to plan their raids carefully, the Mining Mafia must remain alert and work together to defend the kitchen.

The contestants have already stepped into their assigned characters, bringing the cowboy-versus-mafia theme to life inside the house. However, the winning team and the task's final outcome have not yet been revealed.

Viewers will have to wait for the upcoming episodes of Bigg Boss Tamil 10 to find out whether the Quick Gun Cowboys succeed in raiding the kitchen or the Mining Mafia manages to defend it.

Viewers can watch Bigg Boss Season 10 Tamil on Vijay TV at 9:30 PM, and JioHotstar offers 24/7 live viewing.