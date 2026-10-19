A major development in the episode was Raaghav Ranganathan's unexpected departure from the competition. His exit was linked to a leg injury and related health concerns.

Hosted by Vijay Sethupathi, the weekend episode also highlighted TTF Vasan's clever strategy in the Diamond Heist task and addressed disagreements over house rules and disciplinary action.

The Day 42 episode of Bigg Boss Tamil Season 10 brought significant developments, with Raaghav Ranganathan leaving the show due to a leg injury and Chandini Tamilarasan being evicted following the audience voting process.

Vijay Sethupathi informed the housemates that medical professionals had advised Raaghav to seek treatment. Following this advice, Raaghav left the Bigg Boss house to focus on his health and recovery.

His departure came as a significant change for the remaining contestants, as the competition continued with fewer housemates.

Chandini Tamilarasan Evicted from the Show

The episode also confirmed Chandini Tamilarasan's eviction from Bigg Boss Tamil 10. Unlike Raaghav, who left because of medical concerns, Chandini's exit followed the audience voting process.

Her departure marked another turning point in the competition, with the remaining contestants facing increased pressure as the show progressed.

Vijay Sethupathi Praises TTF Vasan's Diamond Heist Strategy

TTF Vasan emerged as a major talking point during the weekend episode after his performance in the Diamond Heist task.

The challenge required contestants to steal and protect a diamond while avoiding detection by the opposing team. Vasan kept the diamond hidden for an extended period, preventing the other housemates from finding it.

During the weekend discussion, Vijay Sethupathi highlighted Vasan's strategic thinking and ability to stay ahead of his competitors.

Vasan later revealed that he had hidden the diamond inside an air-conditioning vent. His successful move earned him recognition as the Heist King, setting him apart from the other contestants in the task.

TTF Vasan Receives an Eviction Free Pass

Following the Diamond Heist discussion, actor Vimal made a special appearance and presented TTF Vasan with an Eviction Free Pass.

The reward gave Vasan a significant advantage in the competition by offering protection from a future eviction, subject to the show's rules.

The pass strengthened Vasan's position in the house, especially as the competition intensified after the weekend's departures.

Vijay Sethupathi Questions Ansar and Muniyamma Over Jail Punishment

Another key discussion during the weekend episode focused on Muniyamma and the jail punishment.

Vijay Sethupathi questioned house captain Ansar and Muniyamma about the circumstances surrounding the disciplinary action. The conversation focused on the decisions made inside the house and the reasons behind the punishment.

The discussion also highlighted the captain's responsibilities, particularly the need to handle disciplinary matters fairly and ensure house rules are applied appropriately.