Bigg Boss Tamil 10: Savinya And Ashmitha Clash in Rope Task

The promos also highlight the rope-bound task and the growing friction among the contestants.

The first promo focuses on Lakshmi Priya and Kumaran during the rope task, while the second shows tensions rising between Savinya and Ashmitha.

The latest promos from Bigg Boss Tamil Season 10 Day 23 spotlight two very different moments.

Lakshmi Priya Questions Kumaran's Place In The House

Lakshmi Priya and Kumaran are seen together in the garden area as part of the rope task introduced in the Bigg Boss house.

The two contestants are connected by a rope, so they must stay together during the task.

This follows the format introduced with the returning contestants, where Lakshmi Priya was paired with Kumaran, Savinya with Ashmitha, and Javeed with Dhanya.

Kumaran is seen wearing a mask while Lakshmi Priya gets the opportunity to present her side.

With the other housemates seated around them in the garden, she explains why, according to her, Kumaran is not fit to continue in the Bigg Boss house and why she believes she deserves to stay.

The promo ends with viewers left wondering how Kumaran will respond and how the other housemates will react to her statements.

Savinya And Ashmitha's Task Turns Heated

The second promo shifts the focus to Savinya and Ashmitha.

The two contestants, also paired for the rope task, take part in a challenge that quickly turns into a heated argument.

What begins as part of the task escalates as Savinya and Ashmitha exchange words.

The situation intensifies as both contestants refuse to back down.

The confrontation then takes another turn when Savinya pushes Ashmitha from the chair.

The promo cuts there, leaving the outcome of the confrontation for the episode.

With one promo bringing a direct debate over who deserves to remain in the house and the other ending with a physical confrontation during the task, Day 23 appears to be setting up plenty of tension inside the Bigg Boss House.

Viewers can watch Bigg Boss Tamil Season 10 every day at 9:30 PM on Vijay TV, and the 24/7 live stream is available on JioHotstar.