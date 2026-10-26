Ramya questioned Jason and TTF Vasan about whether they would use their passes to save a contestant facing eviction. TTF Vasan firmly stated that he was not willing to use his advantage, prompting Ramya to ask him to reconsider his decision.

In yesterday's episode, Ramya Krishnan addressed the contestants and questioned their decisions and gameplay. One major talking point was the eviction-free pass held by Jason, TTF Vasan, and Shama.

Bigg Boss Tamil Season 10 has witnessed another elimination, with Shama exiting the reality show on Day 50. Hosted by Ramya Krishnan, the show continues to keep viewers engaged as contestants face challenges, conflicts and intense competition while fighting to remain in the house.

Shama was also questioned about whether she would use her eviction-free pass to protect herself from elimination. She responded that she was not ready to use it yet, indicating that she wanted to retain her confidence in her own gameplay.

However, Shama's decision became significant when she was subsequently evicted from the Bigg Boss house on Day 50. Despite having the advantage, she did not activate the pass to escape elimination. Her departure marked another important development in the ongoing competition.

Competition Intensifies for the Remaining Contestants

Following Shama's departure, the remaining housemates must adjust to the changing dynamics and focus on securing their places in the upcoming weeks.

With further eliminations expected as the competition progresses, contestants will need to demonstrate their abilities in tasks while managing conflicts and maintaining their support among viewers.

Evictions remain a crucial part of Bigg Boss Tamil 10, as each departure brings the contestants one step closer to the competition's final stages.

Shama's exit adds another twist to the ongoing game, putting more pressure on the remaining housemates to prove themselves and continue their journey in the house.

Upcoming Nomination Process

Following Shama's eviction, attention is turning towards the upcoming nomination process. This week, contestants are expected to take part in an open nomination task in which they will use yellow and orange garlands to select the housemates they want to nominate for eviction.

Unlike a confidential nomination process, open nominations require contestants to reveal their choices in front of their fellow housemates. This format can lead to confrontations as contestants explain why they chose particular individuals.

Coloured garlands are expected to make the nomination process more engaging, while the contestants' choices could expose existing disagreements and alliances inside the house.

The nominations may also reveal which relationships have weakened following the recent Survival Battle task and the disputes among the Red and Blue teams. Contestants who were previously on good terms may find themselves on opposite sides during nominations.