During the weekend episode, Vijay Sethupathi asked the housemates whom they would hesitate to trust if an emergency required someone to save them.

Hosted by Vijay Sethupathi, the November 22 weekend episode featured emotional moments, disagreements between housemates and discussions about leadership, trust and contestants' behaviour.

Bigg Boss Tamil Season 10 witnessed a double eviction on Day 77, with Shathiga and Mukesh bidding farewell to the reality show.

Prithvi, Vinoth Babu, Jason, Mukesh, Ansar and Shathiga shared their choices, bringing several underlying differences and strained relationships to light.

The eviction proceedings also took place during the episode, with seven nominated contestants being called outside the house. Following the safety announcement, some contestants received confirmation that they would continue their journey in the competition.

Shathiga's Emotional Exit

Shathiga's elimination was one of the episode's most emotional moments. After watching a video highlighting her journey in the Bigg Boss house, she expressed her disappointment with the behaviour of certain housemates.

She initially refused to interact with them before eventually accepting her eviction and leaving the show following Vijay Sethupathi's announcement.

Mukesh Eliminated Alongside Shathiga

The weekend episode took another turn when Vijay announced a second eviction. Before revealing the result, he asked the contestants to predict who would leave the competition next.

Interestingly, TTF Vasan, Dhanya and Lakshmi Priya predicted Mukesh's elimination, while some of the other housemates expected Prithvi to leave. Vijay eventually confirmed Mukesh's exit, turning the weekend episode into a double eviction.

Jason Questioned Over His Gesture Towards Vinoth Babu

Apart from the eviction announcements, Jason also faced questions from Vijay Sethupathi regarding his earlier gesture towards Vinoth Babu during a task. The host sought an explanation for his leg movement, which had become a talking point inside the house.

Jason admitted the action might have been intentional and said he had already apologised to Vinoth Babu for the incident.

Dhanya's Captaincy Sparks Debate

Dhanya's leadership also came under scrutiny during the weekend discussion. Ansar, Lakshmi Priya and Prithvi questioned her decisions as captain and alleged that she was favouring TTF Vasan.

They also criticised her handling of situations involving contestants using inappropriate language inside the house, adding another layer of tension to the discussion.

With Shathiga and Mukesh leaving the competition in the same weekend, the remaining contestants now face increased pressure to secure their positions. As Bigg Boss Tamil Season 10 approaches its finale, the competition is expected to intensify.

Viewers can watch Bigg Boss Season 10 Tamil on Vijay TV, while JioHotstar offers 24/7 live viewing.