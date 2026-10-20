The task has tested the housemates' strategies, coordination and patience. However, the competition took a heated turn when a disagreement broke out between wildcard contestant TTF Vasan and Mukesh, adding to the tension inside the Bigg Boss house.

The contestants have been divided into Red and Blue teams, with both groups competing to protect their stone stacks while attempting to disrupt their opponents' progress.

The seventh week of Bigg Boss Tamil Season 10 has begun with an intense Survival Battle task, bringing fresh competition and confrontations into the house.

Bigg Boss Tamil 10: Red Team and Blue Team Contestants

For the Survival Battle task, the housemates split into two teams and wore their team colours.

Red Team:

Avinash

Muniyammal

Akshita

Muthazhagi

Prithivi

Karishma

TTF Vasan

Jason

Blue Team:

Shathiga

Shama

Ashmitha

Dhanya

Lakshmi Priya

Vinoth Babu

Mukesh

Ansar

Both teams are required to protect their stone stacks while trying to knock down those belonging to their opponents.

The challenge demands careful planning and teamwork, as contestants must defend their own positions while finding opportunities to weaken the rival team.

TTF Vasan and Mukesh's Argument Escalates

The Survival Battle intensified when TTF Vasan struggled to knock down stones while competing for the Red Team. Mukesh, who was part of the Blue Team, reportedly provoked Vasan with insulting remarks, triggering an argument between the two contestants.

The disagreement continued even after Vasan moved away from the task area. As tensions escalated, Jason and other housemates stepped in to calm Vasan down and prevent the confrontation from developing further.

The incident brought personal conflicts into an already competitive task, highlighting the pressure contestants face as they try to secure an advantage for their teams.

Survival Battle Adds Tension to Week 7

The Red and Blue teams continue to compete in the Survival Battle, with both sides trying to protect their stone stacks and outperform their opponents.

The task has created opportunities for strategic gameplay while testing the contestants' ability to work together under pressure.

The confrontation between TTF Vasan and Mukesh has become one of the challenge's notable moments. As team rivalries intensify, the Survival Battle adds another layer of drama to the seventh week of Bigg Boss Tamil 10.

As the competition progresses, viewers will be watching to see which team gains the upper hand and how the contestants handle the growing tensions inside the house.

Watch Bigg Boss Tamil Season 10 on Vijay TV at 9:30 PM and enjoy 24/7 live streaming through JioHotstar.