The tension intensified when Jason, TTF Vasan, and Avinash got into a heated argument over property damage and team conduct.

Jason's decision to leave the Red Team, Avinash's reaction and the growing dispute over kitchen access became the major talking points, while the latest promo hints at another confrontation involving TTF Vasan and Avinash.

The Day 45 episode of Bigg Boss Tamil Season 10 saw tensions escalate as disagreements over leadership and the ongoing Red Team versus Blue Team Survival Battle sparked fresh conflicts.

The confrontation raised questions about responsibility and leadership, further exposing the divisions among the contestants.

Meanwhile, Muniyammal's laughter during the heated exchange drew criticism from Lakshmi Priya, who questioned her reaction. The disagreement added to the tense atmosphere inside the house.

Jason also expressed dissatisfaction with Avinash's captaincy and decided to leave the Red Team and join the Blue Team. His decision surprised the other housemates and prompted TTF Vasan to question his move.

Avinash, meanwhile, grew increasingly angry, and the argument escalated to the point where other contestants had to intervene and separate them.

Blue Team Wins Survival Battle Tie-Breaker

The rivalry between the Red and Blue teams intensified during the Survival Battle. After both teams finished with equal scores, a tie-breaker round was conducted to determine the winner.

The Blue Team emerged victorious, securing an advantage over the Red Team. Following the win, the Blue Team restricted the Red Team's access to the kitchen, triggering another dispute between the two groups.

The kitchen restriction became a major source of frustration for the Red Team, adding pressure to an already tense situation. The disagreement over access to household facilities further deepened the rivalry between the contestants.

TTF Vasan and Avinash Eat Without Permission

The latest promo suggests that the conflict between the two teams is far from over. TTF Vasan and Avinash are seen eating food without seeking permission from the Blue Team, despite the restrictions imposed following the Survival Battle.

Their actions could reignite the kitchen dispute, with the Blue Team potentially questioning their decision to ignore the restrictions.

The incident could lead to another round of arguments as the contestants continue to challenge one another over the privileges earned through the task.

The upcoming episode is expected to reveal how the Blue Team reacts to TTF Vasan and Avinash's actions and whether the kitchen dispute leads to further clashes among the housemates.