In the ongoing "Kadhaiye Mudi" task, Prithivi chose TTF Vasan as his killer and assigned him the responsibility of killing Shathiga.

As the contestants continue playing, Vasan's decision surprised the other housemates.

Recent promos from Bigg Boss Tamil Season 10 Day 75 have created a tense atmosphere inside the house, with TTF Vasan making an unexpected move during the ongoing task.

However, all the housemates were left stunned when they saw Vasan killing Prithivi while participating in this task in the activity area.

His unexpected behaviour became the talking point in the Day 75 promos.

Housemates Question TTF Vasan's Unexpected Move

All the other contestants started questioning Vasan's decisions and criticised him for not playing by the task rules, to create more excitement in the game.

The situation soon turned into a heated argument between Vasan and the rest of the housemates, who expressed their displeasure with his approach to the task.

Vasan's decision to target Prithivi instead of Shathiga leaves the contestants confused, with many wanting to know why he made it.

Muniyammal Comes Forward In Support Of TTF Vasan

Meanwhile, Muniyammal comes forward in support of TTF Vasan, saying he is the only player to have played this task appropriately, which really triggered the other housemates.

They tell Muniyammal that if she wants to support Vasan just because he has a huge fan following, she should support him personally; otherwise, while she is inside the Bigg Boss house, she should support the housemates who play well.

This has led to another round of arguments inside the house, adding more tension to the ongoing task.

Why Did TTF Vasan Target Prithivi Instead of Shathiga?

With tensions rising inside the house, the exact reason behind TTF Vasan's sudden change in target is not known from the promos.

Whether this move taken by TTF Vasan will affect the game or support Vasan's game plan, everything will be revealed in tonight's episode.

Viewers can watch Bigg Boss Season 10 Tamil on Vijay TV, while JioHotstar offers 24/7 live viewing.