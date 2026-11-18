As announced, housemates should perform a series of tasks, and whoever wins during the build-up week will receive an advantage in the upcoming Ticket to Finale week.

At the beginning of the week, Bigg Boss announced that this week will be the build-up week for Ticket to Finale; the competition inside the house will get even more intense.

The contestants of Bigg Boss Tamil Season 10 take part in an interesting task ahead of Ticket to Finale week.

This has grabbed viewers' attention, as it has made this week's tasks even more important since every contestant will be looking to secure an advantage for themselves.

Bigg Boss Introduces 'Kadavul Pathi Mirugam Pathi' Task

In the recent Day 73 promos, Bigg Boss introduced an interesting task titled 'Kadavul Pathi Mirugam Pathi' in which one housemate sits on the throne wearing the crown and the mantle.

The rest of the housemates should ask the person sitting on the throne any questions they want.

However, the person on the throne must reply with a smile and without losing patience.

The task tests the housemates' patience level and how well they can handle uncomfortable questions while keeping their emotions under control.

In the first promo, Muniyammal is seen taking the throne while Lakshmi Priya questions her; she asked her several questions about her behaviour inside the house and how she has been playing the game.

Muniyammal responded calmly, without losing her patience, to all the questions that were asked.

TTF Vasan Answers Jason's Questions

Next it was TTF Vasan's turn to sit on the throne; this time, Jason asked him questions.

Jason is seen asking questions related to TTF Vasan's fans and the applause he gets during the weekend episodes, and Jason tries to make it clear that he is not afraid of Vasan's fan following.

Vasan, however, handles the question calmly and responds to Jason without letting his emotions take over.

Shathiga Faces Lakshmi Priya's Questions

Shathiga is the next housemate to take the throne; this time, Lakshmi Priya came forward to question her.

To which Shathiga answered politely, following the main condition of the task.

However, things take an interesting turn after the task ends. Jason is seen speaking to Shathiga about the questions that Lakshmi Priya asked her.

He feels that all of her questions were filled with vengeance and personal grudges, and his comments bring another dimension to the task.

With the Ticket to Finale build-up week having commenced, this week's tasks will play a crucial role in deciding who gets the advantage in the Ticket to Finale week.

Viewers can watch Bigg Boss Season 10 Tamil on Vijay TV, while JioHotstar offers 24/7 live viewing.