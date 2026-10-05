The latest development comes after Javeed and Savinya, who were evicted earlier and later re-entered the Bigg Boss house, were evicted once again. Kumaran was also evicted mid-week after choosing the Rs 5 lakh cash offer, adding another unexpected turn to the competition.

TTF Vasan, Karishma and television actor Akshitha have joined the show after a series of evictions, bringing fresh energy and new confrontations to the ongoing game.

Bigg Boss Tamil Season 10 has witnessed another major shake-up with three new wildcard contestants entering the house.

TTF Vasan Takes Aim at Jason

As part of the wildcard task, the new contestants were asked to pick a statement from a set of papers and explain why they believed it suited a particular housemate.

TTF Vasan went first and appeared to target Jason with his observation. He said that while everyone else seemed to be playing the game after understanding it, Jason was the only contestant who appeared to be playing after misunderstanding the game.

His comment immediately put Jason in the spotlight.

Karishma Calls Out Jason

Karishma took the task a step further with a much more direct remark aimed at Jason.

She described Jason as an "empty bin" and accused him of targeting a different girl every week as part of his game strategy. The blunt comment created tension inside the house, while Dhanya and Shama were seen clapping in response to Karishma's statement.

Jason's reactions to the new wildcard contestants could become a key point to watch as the game progresses.

Akshitha's Emotional Entry

The third wildcard entrant, TV actor Akshitha, also brought an emotional moment to the episode. Akshitha is Avinash's sister, and her entry allowed the siblings to reunite inside the Bigg Boss house.

However, instead of simply offering emotional support, Akshitha appeared to give Avinash some tough advice.

She told him that talking alone wouldn't be enough and that his game would become much stronger once he actually started playing. Her words appeared to encourage Avinash to move beyond discussions and make a stronger impact in the competition.

New Wildcards Set to Change the Game

With TTF Vasan, Karishma and Akshitha now inside the house, the dynamics among the contestants are expected to change significantly.

Their first task has already led to direct criticism and emotional moments, suggesting the new entries could quickly become part of the season's major storylines.

Meanwhile, the latest episode promo shifts the focus to nominations and housemates' discussions about who is emerging as a leader in the game. With the wildcard entries adding another layer of competition, the upcoming episodes could reveal how the existing contestants respond to the new challenge.

For the daily episode, tune in to Vijay TV at 9:30 PM, or switch to JioHotstar for the Bigg Boss Tamil Season 10 24/7 live feed.