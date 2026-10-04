Vijay Sethupathi turned his attention to the rope-bound task and the difficult situation it created for the contestants.

The first promo of Day 27 takes viewers through some of the major events that happened inside the house over the past week, while the rope-bound task takes centre stage once again.

The weekend episode of Bigg Boss Tamil Season 10 has arrived, and Vijay Sethupathi has already given viewers a glimpse of what is in store for the housemates.

The rope-bound task initially involved six housemates in three pairs: Savinya and Ashmitha, Javeed and Dhanya, and Lakshmi Priya and Kumaran.

They had to remain connected while continuing their journey inside the house.

The situation changed when Kumaran chose the ₹5 Lakh cash box, cut the rope, and left the house.

His decision also saved Lakshmi Priya from the rope-bound situation, leaving Dhanya, Javeed, Savinya, and Ashmitha at the centre of the eviction twist.

During day 26, Bigg Boss asked the four contestants to convince one another to cut the rope and leave the house.

However, none of them was ready to give up their place, leaving the decision unresolved.

Vijay Sethupathi's New Twist

The Day 27 promo 1 takes the situation in an unexpected direction; Vijay Sethupathi tells the audience that the contestants facing eviction are no longer confirmed.

Instead, he suggests that the four housemates discuss the matter among themselves and decide which two contestants should leave the Bigg Boss house.

This puts Dhanya, Javeed, Savinya and Ashmitha in an even more difficult position.

The decision is no longer simply about whether one contestant will voluntarily cut the rope.

The four now have to face the possibility of deciding among themselves who should continue their journey and who should leave.

Who Will Leave The Bigg Boss House?

The promo ends without revealing the final decision.

Viewers are now left wondering whether the four contestants can agree on which two housemates to evict.

What started as a task involving six contestants has now turned into a major eviction dilemma involving four housemates.

With Vijay Sethupathi bringing the issue into the weekend episode, the rope-bound task is set to remain one of the biggest talking points of Day 27.

For the daily episode, tune in to Vijay TV at 9:30 PM, or switch to JioHotstar for the Bigg Boss Tamil Season 10 24/7 live feed.