In the latest promo, Vijay Sethupathi recalls how several contestants spoke confidently before entering the Bigg Boss house.

Host Vijay Sethupathi is seen pointing out an interesting pattern among the contestants and questioning those who seem to stay away whenever a disagreement breaks out inside the house.

Bigg Boss Tamil Season 10 is heading into another interesting weekend episode, and the first promo has already given viewers something to look forward to.

At the time, they said they wanted to show their true colours to the audience, reveal who they really were, and prove themselves to the world.

However, Vijay Sethupathi points out that their approach appears to have changed after entering the house.

According to him, whenever a fight or disagreement begins inside the house, some of the contestants who made such bold statements before entering suddenly disappear.

Instead of getting involved, they seem to keep their distance and avoid confrontation.

He also questions their apparent desire to remain in everyone's good books.

Rather than taking a stand in heated situations, these contestants seem to avoid conflict, which has now caught the host's attention.

The promo has raised curiosity about whom Vijay Sethupathi will be referring to when he talks about contestants who disappear when the house gets heated.

This Week's Eviction

Lakshmi Priya has already exited the Bigg Boss house after the housemates' decision.

Now attention has shifted towards the contestants facing the public vote this week.

The contestants in the elimination process are:

Anandhi

Ansar

Chandini

Dhanya

Muniyammal

Shama

Another question has kept fans curious: which housemates will be eliminated this week based on the public votes?

For now, the answer remains a mystery that will only be cleared during the weekend episode.

With Vijay Sethupathi ready to question the contestants about their behaviour, and uncertainty surrounding this week's elimination, the upcoming episode has plenty for Bigg Boss Tamil fans to watch.

Bigg Boss Tamil Season airs on Vijay TV at 09:30 PM every day, while viewers can also follow the contestants through the 24/7 live stream on JioHotstar.