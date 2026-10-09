The promos showed how deeply the housemates' relationships have been affected by their time together.

While the decision to name the housemates as the worst performers in the Magic Potion task triggered fierce arguments, the letter-writing segment offered a completely different side of the contestants.

The Day 33 promos of Bigg Boss Tamil Season 10 have brought a mix of heated arguments, heartfelt confessions and emotional moments inside the house.

Shama Names TTF Vasan The Worst Performer

After the week-long Magic Potion task ended, the housemates were asked to choose the worst performer.

Shama selected TTF Vasan, saying that he takes too long to understand the task before playing, wasting the other contestants' time and energy.

Her comments triggered a heated argument, as Vasan was unhappy with her assessment.

The disagreement highlighted the growing tensions inside the Bigg Boss house, with contestants openly questioning one another's gameplay following the entry of the new wildcard contestants.

Ansar Gets Emotional Reading Muniyammal's Letter

One of the most touching moments came when Ansar read a letter written by Muniyammal, who addressed him as her "dear little brother."

As Ansar continued reading the letter in front of the other contestants, he became visibly emotional.

Muniyammal's sincere message seemed to affect him deeply, making the moment particularly moving.

Despite the disagreement and difficult situations that can arise in the Bigg Boss house, Muniyammal's letter showed the affection she has developed for Ansar.

Avinash Apologises To Jason In An Emotional Letter

Another emotional moment was featured in a promo released by JioHotsar in which Jason was seen reading a letter written by Avinash.

As Jason read the message, both contestants appeared to become emotional.

Avinash repeatedly apologised to Jason for the way he had played against him during the Magic Potion task.

The apology was particularly significant because the task had already caused tension and disagreement between the contestants.

Their competitive approach to the game had put their relationship under pressure, and the letter allowed Avinash to express his regret.

Rather than focusing on winning or defending his gameplay, Avinash used the letter to acknowledge his actions and apologise to Jason.

The emotional reactions from both contestants made the exchange one of the most memorable moments in the Day 33 promos.

The scene also showed how the pressure of tasks and competitions can affect friendships inside the house.

While contestants may clash when they fight for an advantage, moments like these reveal the feelings beneath those disagreements.

The Day 33 promos of Bigg Boss Tamil Season 10 offered a memorable combination of drama and emotion.

While Shama and TTF Vasan's clash grabbed attention, the letters the housemates exchanged brought out a more personal side of the contestants.

These moments showed that the Bigg Boss house is not just a place for competition and confrontations; it is also a place where relationships can grow, feelings can be hurt, and heartfelt apologies can make a difference.