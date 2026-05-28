The story revolves around a middle-class family skilled in karate whose peaceful life takes an unexpected turn when they become entangled in a massive Rs 7,000 crore mining project, a powerful corporate enemy, and a dangerous assassin. On paper, Blast has all the ingredients for an entertaining thriller packed with action and emotional stakes.

While the film offers a compelling central idea and noteworthy performances, its predictable storytelling and lengthy runtime stop it from reaching its full potential.

Subash K Raj's "Blast", featuring Preity Mukundhan, Arjun Sarja, and Abhirami, attempts to blend family drama, action, and dark thriller elements into an engaging commercial package.

Performances

Preity Mukundhan as Nila

The emotional centre of the film is Nila, played by Preity Mukundhan. Raised by a father who teaches her to stand up for victims regardless of personal connection, Nila grows into a strong-willed and fearless young woman. Her karate skills and sense of justice make her instantly likable, and Preity handles the role with confidence. Whether in emotional scenes or action sequences, she commands attention and emerges as the film's biggest strength.

Supporting Cast

Arjun Sarja and Abhirami play Nila's parents, both karate experts carrying emotional scars of their own. Despite their abilities, they attempt to lead a simple life while raising their daughter in a society that often tries to silence individuality.

Abhirami, initially introduced as a saree-clad homemaker balancing family responsibilities and tailoring work, gradually gets a more action-oriented role that audiences may see coming early in the narrative.

Shortcomings

Weak Antagonists

However, the film struggles when it shifts focus to its antagonists. Once the corporate villain enters, Blast moves into familiar commercial cinema territory, featuring corrupt politicians, ineffective police officers, and villains who repeatedly make poor decisions. This predictability weakens the tension and makes several twists easy to anticipate.

The film's biggest drawback is the underwhelming portrayal of its villains. John Kokken as corporate antagonist Varun Dayal, along with assassin Abraham and the police force, come across as weakly written characters with limited depth.

At times, their actions feel so illogical that the film unintentionally borders on dark comedy, with the villains leaving obvious clues while the police fail to connect the dots.

Final Verdict

Despite these shortcomings, the performances keep the film watchable. Preity Mukundhan impresses with both emotional depth and convincing action scenes, while Arjun Sarja and Abhirami bring sincerity to their roles.

Vivek Prasanna provides solid support, though John Kokken and Arjun Chidambaram are restricted by one-dimensional character writing.

At nearly two and a half hours, Blast overstays its welcome and reveals too much too soon. Though it contains moments of promise and effective performances, the film ultimately falls short of becoming the gripping dark thriller it set out to be.