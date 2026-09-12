Ganesh K Babu is producing the film under the Draft by GKB banner, with Sanjay Muthukuma V as co-producer, Sam C.S. Pratheep Kaliraja as cinematographer, Deepak S as editor, and Tha Ramalingam as art director.

Dhina Raghavan is making his directorial debut with Bloody Politics. He previously worked as an associate director under filmmaker Raju Murugan.

The teaser for Gautham Ram Karthick's (GK19) Bloody Politics is out now, showing a youngster's struggle to achieve his political dream. Vijay Sethupathi launched the film's teaser on Saturday, September 12.

Casting

The film features an ensemble cast, including veteran filmmakers Selvaraghavan and P. Vasu in prominent roles. Gautam Ram Karthick plays the male lead, a youngster who has been ambitious to become a politician since childhood.

In addition to these veterans, the film also stars Anchana Nethrun, Robbie, A Venkatesh, Maaran, Indhumathi, VIS Jayapalan, Aditya Kathir, and Bakkiyam Sankar, among others.

Details in the teaser

On Saturday, Vijay Sethupathi released the teaser of Bloody Politics. The 107-second teaser delivers impactful visuals and glimpses from the movie. The teaser once again introduced the Kollywood audience to politics and a youngster's dream of achieving success in it.

The teaser introduces Gautham Ram Karthick as Ilaya, an aggressive youngster who aspires to become a politician. The teaser opens by adding depth to Ilaya's wish, showing the protagonist telling his teacher about his dream of becoming a politician, which makes everyone around him ridicule him.

The teaser then shows his hard work and efforts to become a great politician, step by step. Next, veteran director Selvaraghavan appears as Gnanavel, a senior, ruthless politician with a big impact in politics. The teaser also shows Ilaiya's respect for Gnanavel.

Another veteran director, P. Vasu, appears as Ilaya's father, a watchman portrayed as a protective father who warns his son to stay away from politics because of their simple background.

The first few seconds portray Gautham Ram Karthik's efforts, while the first part of the teaser portrays Ilaya as an aggressive youngster who fights for what he wants in life.

The political thriller, which has been generating curiosity since the release of its title announcement, along with the struggles, the questions, and the political tactics faced by a youngster, which clearly push him to take what he wants to achieve his dream in the teaser, prompted the audience to wait for the film's trailer.