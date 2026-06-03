The festival was created in 2011 by the American Radio Network iHeartMedia, and it is famous for blending multiple musical genres like pop, rock, country, hip-hop and electronic music into a single stage over one weekend.

The iHeartRadio Music Festival is an annual two-day music festival held every September.

The global K-pop superstars will set the stage on fire alongside several other top performers at the 2026 iHeartRadio Music Festival.

What Do The Artists Do At This Music Festival?

At this festival, artists put on fast-paced, high-energy performances of their biggest radio hits and offer unique fan experiences.

Sets are intentionally kept short, usually lasting 25 to 30 minutes per artist. This allows more than a dozen superstars to share the stage over the course of a weekend.

Artists frequently perform brand-new songs or never-before-seen collaborations by sharing the stage with artists from completely different musical genres.

Artists would often host immersive pop-ups and interactive brand experiences, like the House of Music, where fans can explore artists' custom Fashion, Music, and Art.

The Top Billed Artists For The Festival

BTS has been officially announced as a headliner for the 2026 iHeartRadio Music Festival.

The K-Pop Sensation would perform in Las Vegas as part of their highly anticipated album ARIRANG world tour comeback era. This marks a major milestone for the band following their four-year hiatus due to mandatory military service.

And the other initial wave performers who would perform with BTS are: Cardi B, Benson Boone, Snoop Dogg, Zara Larsson, Muse, Lainey Wilson, Weezer, Goo Goo Dolls, Kenny Chesney, and Major Lazer.

Festival Details

Festival Information Detail Information Dates September 18-19, 2026 Venue T-Mobile Arena Location Las Vegas, Nevada Host Ryan Seacrest

The host for this world-renowned music festival is Ryan Seacrest again, an iconic American media personality, television host, and radio producer. He is best known globally as the longtime host of the hit singing show American Idol and of the nationally syndicated morning radio show On Air with Ryan Seacrest.

Ticketing And Presale Information

The tickets would go on sale in June 2026 through the official ticketing provider, AXS, a global leading platform for buying tickets to major live sports, concerts, and entertainment events.

The AXS operates similarly to Ticketmaster, allowing fans to buy primary tickets directly from venues and to buy and sell verified resale tickets safely.

As Capital One is the official sponsor of this event, the Capital One Cardholders enjoy some notable advantages, including access to an exclusive early presale.

Ticket Sale Dates Sale Type Date & Time Public Presale Wednesday, June 10 at 10:00 AM PT / 1:00 PM ET General Public Sale Friday, June 12, 2026 at 11:00 AM PT / 2:00 PM ET

How To Watch From Home

For fans who cannot attend the festival in person, the two-day festival will be widely broadcast on Disney+ and Hulu. It will be transmitted live on iHeartRadio stations nationwide as an audio stream.