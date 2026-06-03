Entertainment

BTS & Cardi B to Headline 2026 iHeartRadio Music Festival in Las Vegas

BTS has been announced as a headliner for the 2026 iHeartRadio Music Festival in Las Vegas. The K-pop superstars will share the stage with Cardi B, Snoop Dogg, Benson Boone and more during the two-day event scheduled for September 18-19 at T-Mobile Arena.

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Ram Kumar
·3 min read
BTS to join iHearRadio Music festival
BTS and Cardi B to join the iHeartRadio Music Festival 2026

The global K-pop superstars will set the stage on fire alongside several other top performers at the 2026 iHeartRadio Music Festival.

About The Festival

The iHeartRadio Music Festival is an annual two-day music festival held every September.

The festival was created in 2011 by the American Radio Network iHeartMedia, and it is famous for blending multiple musical genres like pop, rock, country, hip-hop and electronic music into a single stage over one weekend.

What Do The Artists Do At This Music Festival?

At this festival, artists put on fast-paced, high-energy performances of their biggest radio hits and offer unique fan experiences.

Sets are intentionally kept short, usually lasting 25 to 30 minutes per artist. This allows more than a dozen superstars to share the stage over the course of a weekend.

Artists frequently perform brand-new songs or never-before-seen collaborations by sharing the stage with artists from completely different musical genres.

Artists would often host immersive pop-ups and interactive brand experiences, like the House of Music, where fans can explore artists' custom Fashion, Music, and Art.

The Top Billed Artists For The Festival

BTS has been officially announced as a headliner for the 2026 iHeartRadio Music Festival.

The K-Pop Sensation would perform in Las Vegas as part of their highly anticipated album ARIRANG world tour comeback era. This marks a major milestone for the band following their four-year hiatus due to mandatory military service.

And the other initial wave performers who would perform with BTS are: Cardi B, Benson Boone, Snoop Dogg, Zara Larsson, Muse, Lainey Wilson, Weezer, Goo Goo Dolls, Kenny Chesney, and Major Lazer.

Festival Details

Festival Information
DetailInformation
DatesSeptember 18-19, 2026
VenueT-Mobile Arena
LocationLas Vegas, Nevada
HostRyan Seacrest

The host for this world-renowned music festival is Ryan Seacrest again, an iconic American media personality, television host, and radio producer. He is best known globally as the longtime host of the hit singing show American Idol and of the nationally syndicated morning radio show On Air with Ryan Seacrest.

Ticketing And Presale Information

The tickets would go on sale in June 2026 through the official ticketing provider, AXS, a global leading platform for buying tickets to major live sports, concerts, and entertainment events.

The AXS operates similarly to Ticketmaster, allowing fans to buy primary tickets directly from venues and to buy and sell verified resale tickets safely.

As Capital One is the official sponsor of this event, the Capital One Cardholders enjoy some notable advantages, including access to an exclusive early presale.

Ticket Sale Dates
Sale TypeDate & Time
Public PresaleWednesday, June 10 at 10:00 AM PT / 1:00 PM ET
General Public SaleFriday, June 12, 2026 at 11:00 AM PT / 2:00 PM ET

How To Watch From Home

For fans who cannot attend the festival in person, the two-day festival will be widely broadcast on Disney+ and Hulu. It will be transmitted live on iHeartRadio stations nationwide as an audio stream.

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Written by

Ram Kumar

Ram Kumar is known for his balanced reporting and clear storytelling across diverse subjects. With a strong commitment to factual accuracy and editorial integrity, he delivers news that keeps readers informed. His primary focus is entertainment journalism, particularly the Tamil film industry. He closely tracks movie announcements, releases, box office trends, and industry developments, providing timely updates backed by reliable sources. He has earned recognition for his film reviews, where he blends thoughtful critique with audience-friendly writing. His reviews assess performances, storytelling, and technical elements, helping readers make informed viewing choices. Beyond cinema, Ram Kumar covers major cultural events and entertainment trends shaping the region. He believes responsible journalism should inform while respecting the audience’s intelligence. Through his work at NewsBricks, he delivers credible and insightful content with clarity and authenticity.

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