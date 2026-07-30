BTS Declines Grammy Entry, Calls for Music Beyond Borders

The move is one of the significant public statements BTS has made regarding international music awards and has ignited a worldwide debate over representation, inclusivity, and whether music should be categorised by geography and language.

The announcement comes just weeks after the Recording Academy unveiled a new Grammy Category, Best Asian Pop Music Performance, which will debut at the 69th Annual Grammy Awards in February 2027.

In a decision that has sent shockwaves through the global music industry, South Korean supergroup BTS announced that they will not submit any of their music for consideration at the 2027 Grammy Awards.

Why BTS Is Refusing To Submit Their Music?

BTS has explained that this decision is not a rejection of the Grammy Awards themselves, but a protest against the creation of a category that separates artists based on regional or linguistic identity.

In a joint statement shared on all seven members' Instagram accounts, RM, Jin, Suga, j-hope, Jimin, V, and JungKook wrote.

"We have decided not to enter the Grammys this year. I hope music itself can be heard and loved rather than being distinguished by region or language. Thank you to the army and everyone for always being with me."

The Recording label introduced five new Grammy categories for the 2027 awards, one of which is Best Asian Pop Music Performance, intended to recognise music from K-pop, J-pop, C-pop and other Asian pop genres.

While the academy has presented the category as an effort to broaden representation, BTS believes that it unintentionally creates a separate lane for Asian Artists rather than integrating them into the same competitive field as artists from around the world.

The group's stance reflects the philosophy they have expressed throughout their career; their music transcends borders and should be evaluated by artistic merit rather than national origin or language.

A Complicated History Between BTS And The Grammys

Over the years, BTS became the first K-pop group to achieve several Grammy milestones, including receiving nominations in major categories and performing at the ceremony.

Despite multiple nominations, however, the group has never won a Grammy.

After all seven members completed South Korea's mandatory military service, BTS reunited and returned with their fifth studio album, "ARIRANG."

Many industry observers expected the album to become one of their strongest Grammy contenders.

Instead, the group announced that neither the album nor any eligible releases would be submitted for consideration.

Some reports also note that one of the album's English-language singles would not qualify for the new Asian Pop category because the category requires meaningful use of an Asian language, highlighting additional questions about how the new rules apply across multilingual releases.

The Academy's Response

Recording Academy CEO Harvey Mason Jr. released a statement expressing that he was "saddened to hear" the news.

He clarified that the new category was intended to expand representation rather than sideline K-pop artists, noting that genre submissions do not disqualify acts from main fields like Album of the Year.

A Heavy Blow To The Telecast

This is viewed as a major loss for the 69th Annual Grammy Awards.

Following their military discharge, BTS's ARIRANG debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, and its track "Swim" hit No. 1 on the Hot 100, making them near-certain top contenders.

Global Fan Reaction

BTS' global fandom, ARMY, praised the decision, describing it as consistent with the group's longstanding message that music should unite rather than divide people.

Supporters argued that BTS has reportedly broken language barriers and demonstrated that non-English music can achieve worldwide success without needing separate recognition.

Wider Debate

The boycott has reignited fierce criticism from fans and musicians who argue that dedicated regional categories act as a "ghettoisation" tactic, keeping dominant international acts out of major categories.

Label Clarification

HYBE noted that this is not a company-wide mandate; other artists under the label are still free to submit their work.

A Broader Conversation About Grammys

BTS's decision also revives longstanding debates about the Grammy Awards.

Over the years, several high-profile artists, including Drake, Frank Ocean, Eminem, and Morgan Wallen, have criticised or declined to participate in Grammy processes over concerns about fairness, transparency, or recognition.

While their reasons differ from BTS's, the latest announcement adds to the history of artists publicly challenging the Recording Academy.

The 69th Grammy Awards remain scheduled for February 7, 2027, where the new Best Asian Pop Music Performance category is expected to make its debut.

And BTS' announcement has sparked a global conversation about how music is recognised in an increasingly interconnected world.

Rather than focusing solely on whether they receive another Grammy nomination, BTS has placed the spotlight on a broader question: Should music be judged by where it comes from or simply by the art itself?