After reuniting following a break for mandatory military service, BTS delivered a triumphant return by winning Artist of the Year , one of the most prestigious fan-voted honours at the AMAs.

Held on Memorial Day, May 25, at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, the star-studded ceremony saw the septet dominate the night with major wins, an electrifying performance, and heartfelt moments that reminded fans why BTS continues to reign worldwide.

American Music Awards (2026) became a memorable celebration for BTS, as the global music sensation made a powerful comeback on one of music's biggest stages.

The group defeated some of the biggest names in global music, including Taylor Swift, Bad Bunny, Bruno Mars and Sabrina Carpenter, to secure the title.

As loud cheers erupted inside the arena, BTS leader RM celebrated the emotional moment, shouting, "We made it once again!" The victory marked the group's second Artist of the Year win, following their first triumph in 2021, making the achievement even more meaningful for the band and its devoted fanbase, ARMY.

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Heartfelt Acceptance Speech

During the acceptance speech, RM thanked fans around the globe for standing by BTS throughout their remarkable 13-year journey. Calling the award "precious," he credited ARMY for helping the group reach yet another milestone. Veteran rapper Busta Rhymes presented the award on stage, adding to the emotional moment.

J-Hope also expressed gratitude for the overwhelming response to BTS's comeback album, ARIRANG, saying fans' support helped every song from the album reach new heights. Meanwhile, Jimin thanked supporters who stood with the band during its comeback tour, describing the reunion period as deeply meaningful.

Multiple Wins and Electrifying Performance

Beyond the night's biggest honour, BTS added more trophies to their collection, winning Best Male K-pop Artist and Song of the Summer for their hit track SWIM from ARIRANG. The group also thrilled audiences with a high-energy live performance of "Hooligan," marking BTS's first AMA stage appearance in 5 years.

Their successful comeback has already been reflected in charts, with ARIRANG debuting at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 earlier this year, further cementing BTS' global dominance.

Other Notable Winners

Elsewhere at the 2026 AMAs, Golden, the viral track from the animated film K-pop Demon Hunters, took home Song of the Year, while Sabrina Carpenter secured Album of the Year for Man's Best Friend.

In a surprising twist, Taylor Swift - the most awarded Artist in American Music Awards history - left empty-handed despite earning eight nominations this year.

The nominees for the 2026 AMAs were determined based on streaming numbers, album and digital sales, radio airplay and tour earnings, while winners were selected entirely through fan voting - proving once again the immense power of dedicated fandoms, especially BTS's ever-loyal ARMY.