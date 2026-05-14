Over the decades, the festival grew into one of the most prestigious and influential events in the global film industry. Held annually at the Palais des Festivals et des Congrès, the event is known for its glamorous red-carpet premieres, international media attention, and the presentation of the highly respected Palme d'Or award.

The Cannes Film Festival began in 1946 in Cannes, France, after World War II, as an effort to create an international film festival free of political influence. It was established to celebrate artistic achievement in cinema and to provide filmmakers from around the world with a platform to present their work.

Numerous actors and public figures attended the Cannes event in France. Major people took the spotlight with their appearance and stylish outfits. Popular figures from various industries, including Hollywood, Bollywood, and Tollywood, participated and made their debuts at this event.

Today, Cannes is not only a celebration of cinema but also a major meeting place for filmmakers, actors, producers, and distributors from across the world.

Major Stars in the Event

As the festival is part of the Grand Théâtre Lumière, hosted by French-Malian actress Eye Haïdara, the red carpet instantly delivered its first wave of standout style moments from across the worlds of film, fashion, and entertainment.

Many famous Hollywood stars attended the Cannes event, including

Scarlett Johansson from Black Widow, Kristen Stewart from the Twilight series, Cate Blanchett from The Lord of the Rings, Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez and Jordana Brewster from Fast and Furious.

Apart from Hollywood, famous people from Bollywood and Tollywood also attend the Cannes event. Alia Bhatt, who represents Bollywood and India, waves globally with her stylish and charming appearance.

She wore the pink dress on the first day and the white dress on the second day. She grabbed everyone's attention by mentioning Aishwarya Rai's iconic Devdas saree she wore at a past Cannes event in 2002 and expressing her feelings of missing Aihwaya Rai. It made L'Oréal Paris comment on their absence at the Cannes event.

Another crucial person from India who attended the Cannes Event is Kalyani Priyadarshan, who is famous for the recent blockbuster Lokah. She made her debut at this international festival, wearing a simple, all-white dress but catching the paps' attention with her charismatic, elegant nature. Kalyani's outfit featured a sleeveless blazer-style top with a deep V-neckline and sharp lapels, with a strong, tailored finish. She paired the top with a long, flowing white skirt.

Apart from this popular person, Park Chan-wook served as the festival's jury president. Gong Li appeared at the opening ceremony alongside other international cinema icons. Chloé Zhao, a member of the official jury and Oscar-winning director. Jisoo from BLACKPINK was also associated with Cannes-related events through Canneseries 2026.

The event not only showcases the stylistic fashion but also the emotional connection within them. It not only connects the Hollywood actors but also all other talented people across industries. It displays the stars across industries who put in more creativity and hard work.