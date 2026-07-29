Directed by Gina Prince-Bythewood, the film adapts Adeyemi's 2018 debut novel, which serves as the first instalment in the Legacy of Orïsha trilogy.

Packed with breathtaking visuals, intense action sequences, and powerful magic, the trailer introduces viewers to the vibrant and dangerous world of Orïsha.

The much-awaited trailer for 'Children of Blood and Bone' has been released, offering fans their first major look at the upcoming fantasy epic based on Tomi Adeyemi's bestselling young adult novel.

Set in an alternate-history version of pre-colonial West Africa, the movie explores a kingdom where a powerful ruler has brutally erased magic.

The Story

The story follows Zélie Adebola, a young member of the Maji, a group once known for their extraordinary magical abilities.

After the ruthless King Saran destroys their powers and way of life, Zélie sets out on a dangerous mission to restore magic and challenge the kingdom's oppressive rule.

The trailer showcases a world filled with mythical creatures, elemental powers, fierce battles, and stunning landscapes. It highlights Zélie's journey as she teams up with her brother and the king's children, including Princess Amari, to fight against a fear-driven regime.

Cast

The film features a star-studded cast including:

Thuso Mbedu

Tosin Cole

Viola Davis

Chiwetel Ejiofor

Idris Elba

Cynthia Erivo

Damson Idris

Regina King

Lashana Lynch

Amandla Stenberg

Release Details

Produced by Temple Hill and Sunswept Entertainment, Children of Blood and Bone is being released by Paramount in association with Domain Entertainment and 2.0 Entertainment.

The film is scheduled to arrive in theatres on January 15, 2027, bringing Tomi Adeyemi's acclaimed fantasy universe to the big screen for the first time.

The novel became a New York Times bestseller and gained worldwide recognition for its themes of identity, power, injustice, and resilience.