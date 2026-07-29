Entertainment

Children of Blood and Bone Trailer Unveils Epic Fantasy Adventure

The trailer for Children of Blood and Bone has arrived, showcasing magic, action, and the vibrant world of Orïsha. Based on Tomi Adeyemi's bestselling novel, the fantasy epic follows Zélie's mission to restore magic and fight an oppressive kingdom, arriving in theatres on January 15, 2027.

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Ram Kumar
·2 min read
Children of Blood and Bone
Children of Blood and Bone trailer released ahead of 2027 release
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The much-awaited trailer for 'Children of Blood and Bone' has been released, offering fans their first major look at the upcoming fantasy epic based on Tomi Adeyemi's bestselling young adult novel.

Packed with breathtaking visuals, intense action sequences, and powerful magic, the trailer introduces viewers to the vibrant and dangerous world of Orïsha.

About the Film

Directed by Gina Prince-Bythewood, the film adapts Adeyemi's 2018 debut novel, which serves as the first instalment in the Legacy of Orïsha trilogy.

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Set in an alternate-history version of pre-colonial West Africa, the movie explores a kingdom where a powerful ruler has brutally erased magic.

The Story

The story follows Zélie Adebola, a young member of the Maji, a group once known for their extraordinary magical abilities.

After the ruthless King Saran destroys their powers and way of life, Zélie sets out on a dangerous mission to restore magic and challenge the kingdom's oppressive rule.

The trailer showcases a world filled with mythical creatures, elemental powers, fierce battles, and stunning landscapes. It highlights Zélie's journey as she teams up with her brother and the king's children, including Princess Amari, to fight against a fear-driven regime.

Cast

The film features a star-studded cast including:

  • Thuso Mbedu

  • Tosin Cole

  • Viola Davis

  • Chiwetel Ejiofor

  • Idris Elba

  • Cynthia Erivo

  • Damson Idris

  • Regina King

  • Lashana Lynch

  • Amandla Stenberg

Release Details

Produced by Temple Hill and Sunswept Entertainment, Children of Blood and Bone is being released by Paramount in association with Domain Entertainment and 2.0 Entertainment.

The film is scheduled to arrive in theatres on January 15, 2027, bringing Tomi Adeyemi's acclaimed fantasy universe to the big screen for the first time.

The novel became a New York Times bestseller and gained worldwide recognition for its themes of identity, power, injustice, and resilience.

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Topics

Hollywood movie sequels and franchise updates

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Written by

Ram Kumar

Ram Kumar is known for his balanced reporting and clear storytelling across diverse subjects. With a strong commitment to factual accuracy and editorial integrity, he delivers news that keeps readers informed. His primary focus is entertainment journalism, particularly the Tamil film industry. He closely tracks movie announcements, releases, box office trends, and industry developments, providing timely updates backed by reliable sources. He has earned recognition for his film reviews, where he blends thoughtful critique with audience-friendly writing. His reviews assess performances, storytelling, and technical elements, helping readers make informed viewing choices. Beyond cinema, Ram Kumar covers major cultural events and entertainment trends shaping the region. He believes responsible journalism should inform while respecting the audience’s intelligence. Through his work at NewsBricks, he delivers credible and insightful content with clarity and authenticity.

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