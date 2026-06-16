The makers of Chinna Chinna Aasai have unveiled the official trailer of the upcoming film starring veteran actors Indrans and Madhoo in the lead roles. Written and directed by Varsha Vasudev, who previously earned acclaim for the short film Ente Narayanikku, the film is slated for theatrical release on June 19.
Set entirely in the spiritual city of Varanasi, the trailer opens with visually striking glimpses of its bustling streets, sacred ghats, and ancient temples. A reflective voiceover sets the tone for the story, saying, "Though countless stories remained in her heart, the world outside kept moving on."
Madhoo is introduced as a middle-aged woman on what appears to be a personal and spiritual journey. However, her trip takes an unexpected turn when she becomes separated from her tour group and finds herself lost in the unfamiliar city. Indrans plays a compassionate Malayali man who comes to her aid after learning about her predicament.
As the two travel through Varanasi together, the trailer hints at an emotional bond that gradually develops between them. In one poignant moment, Madhoo's character wonders, "Would they really be looking for me?" suggesting a deeper search for belonging and connection.
The trailer also offers glimpses of characters played by Vishnu Agasthya, Jaffer Sadiq and Aparna Balamurali. Adding intrigue to the narrative, Jaffer Sadiq's character remarks, "Those who get lost here usually never go back."
At its core, the film appears to explore themes of trust, companionship and rediscovering love later in life. Madhoo's character repeatedly asks Indrans, "Can I trust you?" before eventually confessing, "Such a feeling, I've never experienced it in my life."
Produced by Abhijith Babuji under the Babuji Productions banner, Chinna Chinna Aasai features cinematography by Faiz Siddik, editing by Rexson Joseph and music composed by Govind Vasantha.
Through its two innocent protagonists, director Varsha Vasudev portrays a touching story of individuals searching for love and meaning amid life's uncertainties.