Entertainment

'Chinna Chinna Aasai' Trailer Promises a Heartwarming Journey of Trust & Self-Discovery

The trailer of "Chinna Chinna Aasai" teases an emotional tale of friendship and self-discovery as Madhoo and Indrans navigate the streets of Varanasi. Directed by Varsha Vasudev, the film is set to hit theatres on June 19.

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Ram Kumar
·2 min read
Chinna chinna aasai trailer out
Chinna chinna Aasai starring Indran and Madhoo set to release on June 19

The makers of Chinna Chinna Aasai have unveiled the official trailer of the upcoming film starring veteran actors Indrans and Madhoo in the lead roles. Written and directed by Varsha Vasudev, who previously earned acclaim for the short film Ente Narayanikku, the film is slated for theatrical release on June 19.

Set entirely in the spiritual city of Varanasi, the trailer opens with visually striking glimpses of its bustling streets, sacred ghats, and ancient temples. A reflective voiceover sets the tone for the story, saying, "Though countless stories remained in her heart, the world outside kept moving on."

Madhoo is introduced as a middle-aged woman on what appears to be a personal and spiritual journey. However, her trip takes an unexpected turn when she becomes separated from her tour group and finds herself lost in the unfamiliar city. Indrans plays a compassionate Malayali man who comes to her aid after learning about her predicament.

As the two travel through Varanasi together, the trailer hints at an emotional bond that gradually develops between them. In one poignant moment, Madhoo's character wonders, "Would they really be looking for me?" suggesting a deeper search for belonging and connection.

The trailer also offers glimpses of characters played by Vishnu Agasthya, Jaffer Sadiq and Aparna Balamurali. Adding intrigue to the narrative, Jaffer Sadiq's character remarks, "Those who get lost here usually never go back."

At its core, the film appears to explore themes of trust, companionship and rediscovering love later in life. Madhoo's character repeatedly asks Indrans, "Can I trust you?" before eventually confessing, "Such a feeling, I've never experienced it in my life."

Produced by Abhijith Babuji under the Babuji Productions banner, Chinna Chinna Aasai features cinematography by Faiz Siddik, editing by Rexson Joseph and music composed by Govind Vasantha.

Through its two innocent protagonists, director Varsha Vasudev portrays a touching story of individuals searching for love and meaning amid life's uncertainties.

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new movie releases 2026

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Written by

Ram Kumar

Ram Kumar is known for his balanced reporting and clear storytelling across diverse subjects. With a strong commitment to factual accuracy and editorial integrity, he delivers news that keeps readers informed. His primary focus is entertainment journalism, particularly the Tamil film industry. He closely tracks movie announcements, releases, box office trends, and industry developments, providing timely updates backed by reliable sources. He has earned recognition for his film reviews, where he blends thoughtful critique with audience-friendly writing. His reviews assess performances, storytelling, and technical elements, helping readers make informed viewing choices. Beyond cinema, Ram Kumar covers major cultural events and entertainment trends shaping the region. He believes responsible journalism should inform while respecting the audience’s intelligence. Through his work at NewsBricks, he delivers credible and insightful content with clarity and authenticity.

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