The makers of Chinna Chinna Aasai have unveiled the official trailer of the upcoming film starring veteran actors Indrans and Madhoo in the lead roles. Written and directed by Varsha Vasudev, who previously earned acclaim for the short film Ente Narayanikku, the film is slated for theatrical release on June 19.

Set entirely in the spiritual city of Varanasi, the trailer opens with visually striking glimpses of its bustling streets, sacred ghats, and ancient temples. A reflective voiceover sets the tone for the story, saying, "Though countless stories remained in her heart, the world outside kept moving on."

Madhoo is introduced as a middle-aged woman on what appears to be a personal and spiritual journey. However, her trip takes an unexpected turn when she becomes separated from her tour group and finds herself lost in the unfamiliar city. Indrans plays a compassionate Malayali man who comes to her aid after learning about her predicament.