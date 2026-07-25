Made on a reported $250 million budget , The Odyssey recovered its production costs within just three days of release and has already grossed an estimated $425 million worldwide , including an impressive $346 million during its first week .

Combining mythology, war, fantasy, and emotional drama, the 173-minute epic has captivated audiences worldwide while setting new career records for the Oscar-winning filmmaker.

Christopher Nolan has delivered another cinematic event with The Odyssey , a sweeping adaptation of Homer's timeless Greek epic that has become one of the biggest box office successes of 2026.

A Legendary Journey Reimagined

Based on Homer's foundational epic and adapted from Emily Wilson's acclaimed modern translation, The Odyssey follows the legendary Greek hero Odysseus, portrayed by Matt Damon, as he struggles to return to his kingdom of Ithaca after the fall of Troy.

Although the Trojan War has ended, Odysseus' homecoming becomes an extraordinary twenty-year journey filled with mythical creatures, vengeful gods, impossible temptations, and the consequences of decisions made during the war.

Rather than presenting a straightforward retelling, Nolan structures the story as a fractured chronicle that shifts between Odysseus' perilous voyage and the growing political crisis unfolding in Ithaca.

Troy Falls, But the Real Story Begins

The film opens after the fall of Troy, with Greek forces returning home victorious while Odysseus remains trapped between myth and memory.

Before departing for war, Odysseus privately tells his wife Penelope, played by Anne Hathaway, that the official reason for invading Troy, the abduction of Helen by Paris, is merely a political excuse masking a struggle for valuable trade routes.

Nolan presents the famous Trojan Horse as one of cinema's most striking visual spectacles, portraying it as a towering monument inspired by both the Statue of Liberty imagery from Planet of the Apes and Shelley's Ozymandias.

The deception secures Greece's victory but leaves Odysseus burdened by lifelong guilt after sacrificing his own cousin, Sinon, as part of the strategy.

A Voyage Through Myth and Monsters

As Odysseus sails home, his crew encounters some of Greek mythology's most iconic figures and terrifying creatures.

Their journey brings them face to face with:

The Cyclops

The Laestrygonians

The enchantress Circe

The nymph Calypso

The Sirens

The goddess Athena

The film portrays these encounters not simply as fantasy adventures but as psychological trials that challenge Odysseus' humanity, leadership, and determination.

Zendaya portrays Athena, serving as both Odysseus' protector and spiritual guide, while Samantha Morton plays the mysterious Circe.

One of the film's most memorable sequences sees Odysseus descend into the Underworld to seek guidance from the dead, creating one of Nolan's most visually surreal and emotionally powerful scenes.

Chaos Consumes Ithaca

While Odysseus fights to survive, Ithaca slowly descends into political turmoil.

Penelope struggles to preserve the kingdom while refusing to abandon hope that her husband will return. She is surrounded by ambitious suitors eager to seize the throne through marriage.

Among them is Antinous, played by Robert Pattinson, whose ruthless pursuit of power makes him the primary threat inside the palace.

Meanwhile, Telemachus, portrayed by Tom Holland, embarks on his own journey to find his missing father while learning what it truly means to become a leader.

John Leguizamo delivers an emotional performance as Eumaeus, Odysseus' loyal servant, whose unwavering faith becomes one of the story's emotional anchors.

The Return of the King

When Odysseus finally reaches Ithaca, he disguises himself as a humble beggar while observing how deeply his kingdom has changed.

The climactic confrontation mirrors the siege of Troy itself as Odysseus wages one final battle against the suitors occupying his palace.

Rather than ending with victory alone, Nolan concludes the story on a reflective note. Odysseus and Penelope journey northwest to honour those who lost their lives, while Telemachus ultimately assumes the throne of Ithaca, symbolising the beginning of a new era.

The film also hints at Odysseus' transformation into a legendary figure whose story transcends mortality and enters myth.

Star-Studded Cast

The Odyssey features one of the strongest ensemble casts assembled for a Hollywood production:

Matt Damon as Odysseus

Tom Holland as Telemachus

Anne Hathaway as Penelope

Zendaya as Athena

Samantha Morton as Circe

Robert Pattinson as Antinous

Lupita Nyong'o

Charlize Theron

Jon Bernthal

Himesh Patel

John Leguizamo as Eumaeus

Box Office Records Continue to Fall

The Odyssey has delivered the biggest opening weekend of Christopher Nolan's career.

According to early estimates, the film has achieved:

$264.1 million worldwide opening weekend

$346 million worldwide during its first week

Approximately $425 million worldwide gross to date

Recovered its reported $250 million production budget within three days

Surpassed the opening performance of Oppenheimer, which debuted with around $180 million worldwide

Became the biggest live-action opening of 2026

Became only the second film in history to generate more than $50 million from IMAX screens worldwide in a single weekend

With no major competing studio releases currently in theaters and continued dominance across IMAX and premium large-format screens, industry analysts expect The Odyssey to continue its strong momentum.

Aiming for the Billion-Dollar Club

Having already crossed several major box office milestones within days of release, The Odyssey is now widely expected to surpass $1 billion worldwide during its theatrical run.

Combining Christopher Nolan's signature storytelling, spectacular large-format filmmaking, and one of literature's greatest adventures, The Odyssey has established itself as one of the defining cinematic events of 2026 and another landmark achievement in the director's career.