They are expected to visit Mumbai in July 2026, marking a significant moment in Indian cinema, as it will be the first time Nolan's films have an official red-carpet premiere in the country.

According to the reports, Christopher Nolan, actor Tom Holland, Hollywood star Matt Damon, and Producer Emma Thomas are expected to visit India for the grand premiere of 'The Odyssey' in Mumbai.

Indian moviegoers may soon witness one of the biggest Hollywood events ever hosted in the country.

Universal Pictures officially confirmed it on July 17, 2026.

Given that Mumbai is regarded as a leading global entertainment centre comparable to Western markets, the Odyssey team intends to travel there to promote the film.

This would be Tom Holland's second visit to India, as he and Zendaya had previously visited the country for the grand opening of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre in Mumbai.

Key Entourage Members

The individuals joining Christopher Nolan on this tour include Emma Thomas, a producer who has won an Academy Award and is a longtime collaborator of Nolan.

The film's lead actor, Matt Damon, plays Odysseus, the cunning king of Ithaca.

Additionally, the fan-favourite star, Tom Holland, plays Telemachus, the resilient son of Odysseus.

Elite Global Tour Status

Universal Pictures has chosen Mumbai as a key location in its marketing circuit.

The city is now one of the four global destinations to host an official premiere event of The Odyssey.

The other three prestigious destinations are London, Paris and New York. This highlights the significance of the Indian box office and the strong, dedicated fanbase that Christopher Nolan has in the country.

Venue And Event Schedule

The event is set for July, ahead of the film's scheduled release on July 17, 2026.

The great premiere will take place at the state-of-the-art PVR Icon IMAX Phoenix Palladium Mall in Lower Parel, Mumbai.

Alongside the star-studded red carpet, Nolan, Damon, and Holland are scheduled to attend official press conferences, media interactions, and exclusive fan greeting events to celebrate Nolan's first international tour since his historic 2024 Oscar win.

Technical Context And Advanced Booking Buzz

Since the film The Odyssey was shot entirely with IMAX cameras, selecting IMAX adds an extra touch of excitement for the audience.

To increase the sheer scale of the event, the advance premium bookings for the IMAX screens across India have been launched.

Bookings for premium seats are priced as high as ₹3,000, and the selective night show tickets are priced at ₹3,300, which is the most expensive movie ticket currently available in the country.

About The Odyssey

The Odyssey is an upcoming mythic action adventure movie written, directed, and produced by Christopher Nolan under his production banner Syncopy.

This film is highly anticipated as it is Christopher Nolan's follow-up to the Oscar-winning Oppenheimer.

The movie has a stellar cast that includes Matt Damon, Anne Hathaway, Tom Holland, Robert Pattinson, Zendaya, Charlize Theron, Lupita Nyong'o, Jon Bernthal, and Benny Safdie.

This movie is slated for release in theatres on July 17, 2026.