CM Vijay approves the special 9 AM shows for Surya's "Karuppu"

The movie is set to launch worldwide in cinemas on May 14. The film will also be released in Telugu as 'Veera Bhadrudu', hitting theatres on the same date as the Tamil version.

Karuppu is directed by RJ Balaji and produced by S. R. Prabhu and S. R. Prakash Babu under the banner of Dream Warrior Pictures. The film's music is composed by Sai Abhyankkar, cinematography by G. K. Vishnu, and editing by R. Kalaivanan.

Karuppu makers are overwhelmed with joy as the film's release date is a day ahead; it has received special permission at 9 am from the Tamil Nadu chief minister C.Joseph Vijay.

CM approval for the special show

Currently, all the attention is on the approval granted by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay, who signed off on allowing the film Karuppu to run at a special time on May 14.

On Tuesday evening, the filmmakers shared the official trailer on the official X handle, announcing the release of Karuppu with an additional special time at 9 am. The post by Dream Warrior Pictures expresses gratitude to the TN chief minister for the approval, along with a photo of Vijay signing the special show statement.

The post read "Special thanks to our honourable Chief Minister Thiru. Joseph Vijay for granting the special permission for the 9 am shows of #Karuppu. #Karuppu - FDFS begins at 9 am, from May 14."

About the Film

Karuppu is an upcoming Tamil film starring Suriya and Trisha in lead roles. It also casts RJ Balaji in a strong, crucial role. The film's trailer was released on May 10, anticipating audiences to watch in theatres for a better experience. It portrays Surya as a fierce man with a bold nature to seek justice, and RJ Balaji and Trisha as lawyers on opposing teams, with friction between them.

The trailer gives the movie a sense of action, comedy, romance, and suspense that puts the audience in the excitement seat, and it gives a strong feeling that it will be a comeback for Suriya after many downfalls in the film industry.

The trailer has already had many people eagerly waiting to watch the movie; in this context, the CM's approval for special shows appears to be an advantage for movie buffs, who can watch it earlier than the usual release time.