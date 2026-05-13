Entertainment

CM Vijay approves the special 9 AM shows for Surya's "Karuppu"

"Karuppu" makers are celebrating after receiving special permission from Tamil Nadu Chief Minister "C. Joseph Vijay" for 9 am shows on the film's release day. Directed by "RJ Balaji" and starring "Suriya" and "Trisha", the film releases worldwide on May 14, along with its Telugu version Veera Bhadru

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Ram Kumar
·2 min read
Karuppu get the special show time
CM Vijay approves the special time for the film Suriya's Karuppu

Karuppu makers are overwhelmed with joy as the film's release date is a day ahead; it has received special permission at 9 am from the Tamil Nadu chief minister C.Joseph Vijay.

Karuppu is directed by RJ Balaji and produced by S. R. Prabhu and S. R. Prakash Babu under the banner of Dream Warrior Pictures. The film's music is composed by Sai Abhyankkar, cinematography by G. K. Vishnu, and editing by R. Kalaivanan.

The movie is set to launch worldwide in cinemas on May 14. The film will also be released in Telugu as 'Veera Bhadrudu', hitting theatres on the same date as the Tamil version.

CM approval for the special show

Currently, all the attention is on the approval granted by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay, who signed off on allowing the film Karuppu to run at a special time on May 14.

On Tuesday evening, the filmmakers shared the official trailer on the official X handle, announcing the release of Karuppu with an additional special time at 9 am. The post by Dream Warrior Pictures expresses gratitude to the TN chief minister for the approval, along with a photo of Vijay signing the special show statement.

The post read "Special thanks to our honourable Chief Minister Thiru. Joseph Vijay for granting the special permission for the 9 am shows of #Karuppu. #Karuppu - FDFS begins at 9 am, from May 14."

About the Film

Karuppu is an upcoming Tamil film starring Suriya and Trisha in lead roles. It also casts RJ Balaji in a strong, crucial role. The film's trailer was released on May 10, anticipating audiences to watch in theatres for a better experience. It portrays Surya as a fierce man with a bold nature to seek justice, and RJ Balaji and Trisha as lawyers on opposing teams, with friction between them.

The trailer gives the movie a sense of action, comedy, romance, and suspense that puts the audience in the excitement seat, and it gives a strong feeling that it will be a comeback for Suriya after many downfalls in the film industry.

The trailer has already had many people eagerly waiting to watch the movie; in this context, the CM's approval for special shows appears to be an advantage for movie buffs, who can watch it earlier than the usual release time.

Topics

new movie releases 2026Tamil Movie Latest News

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Written by

Ram Kumar

Ram Kumar is known for his balanced reporting and clear storytelling across diverse subjects. With a strong commitment to factual accuracy and editorial integrity, he delivers news that keeps readers informed. His primary focus is entertainment journalism, particularly the Tamil film industry. He closely tracks movie announcements, releases, box office trends, and industry developments, providing timely updates backed by reliable sources. He has earned recognition for his film reviews, where he blends thoughtful critique with audience-friendly writing. His reviews assess performances, storytelling, and technical elements, helping readers make informed viewing choices. Beyond cinema, Ram Kumar covers major cultural events and entertainment trends shaping the region. He believes responsible journalism should inform while respecting the audience’s intelligence. Through his work at NewsBricks, he delivers credible and insightful content with clarity and authenticity.

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