The makers officially confirmed the release date along with a new poster featuring Vijay, carrying the tagline "See you soon in theatres nanba and nanbis." The actor also shared the poster after the film received its " A" certificate from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).

Directed by H Vinoth, the film marks one of the biggest releases of Vijay's career as it arrives after his transition from cinema to politics following the electoral success of his TVK (Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam) party.

Thalapathy Vijay's much-awaited political action thriller Jana Nayagan is finally set to arrive in theatres on July 24, 2026 , after overcoming a lengthy certification process.

Loading post from https://x.com/KvnProductions/status/2075876817131766237…

Seven-Month Certification Battle

Jana Nayagan was originally scheduled for a January 2026 theatrical release, but the film faced delays after it did not receive CBFC clearance. Following a complaint from an examining committee member, the film was reportedly sent to the revising committee for further review.

After nearly seven months of discussions, cuts, and modifications, the film finally secured certification, paving the way for its worldwide theatrical release.

Overseas Advance Booking Creates Record Buzz

Even before its Indian release, Jana Nayagan has created strong momentum overseas. Bookings in the UK reportedly sold out rapidly, with thousands of tickets being purchased within the first hour of opening at Cineworld.

Markets across France, Canada, and Europe have also shown strong interest, highlighting Vijay's massive global fan base. The film's trailer and promotional content have generated significant online attention, garnering millions of views in a short period.

The excitement around Jana Nayagan is not only due to Vijay's star power but also because it could be his final major cinematic outing before he focuses completely on politics.

The film has gained additional significance by blending Vijay's established image as a mass entertainer with themes of power, justice, and political conflict.

The story reportedly follows a former police officer who challenges a powerful system while fighting for truth and control.

Star Cast and Technical Team

Jana Nayagan features a strong ensemble cast, including Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol, and Priyamani in key roles. The film's music is composed by Anirudh Ravichander, heightening expectations among fans.

Jana Nayagan - Film Details Specification Details Director H Vinoth Producer KVN Productions Music Anirudh Ravichander Cast Thalapathy Vijay, Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol, Priyamani Runtime Approximately 183 minutes Certificate A (CBFC) Release Date July 24, 2026

Massive Expectations Among Fans

With Vijay stepping away from acting to concentrate on his political career, Jana Nayagan has become more than just a film release. Fans across Tamil Nadu and overseas are eagerly awaiting what could be a memorable chapter in Vijay's cinematic journey.

The makers are expected to announce the opening of advance bookings in India soon, with a massive box-office response anticipated.