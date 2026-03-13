In a post on his public social media account, Shahid Kapoor unveils the first look update of Cocktail 2 and confirms that the movie's first look will be released globally in cinemas on March 18. He also reveals that the movie will be released on June 19, 2026.

Shahid Kapoor surprised his fans with an update on his upcoming movie Cocktail 2. On March 13, Shahid Kapoor shared a poster for his most-awaited movie, Cocktail 2, which appears to be a feast for fans.

Homi Adajania has returned with a new movie, a sequel to his previous film featuring a famous trio. The movie update was revealed by the lead trio, Shahid Kapoor, on March 13.

It is notable that the first look of Cocktail 2, releasing on March 18, coincides with the paid previews of Dhurandhar: The Revenge, creating a buzzworthy day for the entertainment industry and sparking curiosity about the film's upcoming release on June 19, 2026.

The movie's shoot wrap was recently held, and the director shared BTS photos. Lav Ranjan penned the film's script, and Dinesh Vijan of Maddock Films produced it. Cinematography is by Santhanakrishnan. The film will be Rashmika’s maiden collaboration with Shahid and Kriti. Meanwhile, Shahid and Kriti had previously worked together in Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya (2024).

The movie is a spiritual sequel to the blockbuster film Cocktail 1 (2012), directed by Homi Adajania. The Former story centred on Saif Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone, and Diana Penty, with their relationships and the themes of love, hate, and friendship predominant.

Cocktail 2 (2026) castings involve the three prominent stars, Shahid Kapoor, Rashmika Mandhana, and Kriti Sanon in the lead roles. It also deals with the relationships among them. The audience can experience the relationship's reality again after a decade-long time gap.

The movie's storyline explores modern relationships amid emotional turmoil. This sequel features new characters facing current challenges while revisiting themes of love, friendship, and heartbreak with a stylish, bohemian, and Mediterranean aesthetic.

Mark your calendars for June 19, as Cocktail 2 returns to cinemas worldwide, exploring themes of love and friendship and promising an emotionally engaging experience.