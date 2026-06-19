While it succeeds in delivering glamour, music and visual appeal, it falls short of capturing the emotional depth that made the original such a memorable romantic drama.

The film attempts to recreate the charm of its predecessor while catering to a new generation of audiences.

More than a decade after the success of Cocktail (2012), Cocktail 2 arrives with a fresh cast, a modern love story, and high expectations.

Plot

The story of Cocktail 2 revolves around a chaotic and emotionally tangled modern love triangle that tests the boundaries of a long-term relationship.

The narrative centres on Kunal and Diya, a couple who have been in a seemingly healthy and committed relationship for an entire decade.

The couple travels to Sicily's sun-drenched coast for a getaway. Diya unexpectedly encounters her old college friend Ally.

Seeking to evaluate their decade-long bond, Diya devises a risky plan with Ally to test Kunal's loyalty.

And eventually, Ally, in this test, finds she is emotionally drawn to Kunal and developing genuine feelings for him.

This transforms their dynamic into a complex emotional mess: old love, new desire, hidden secrets and heartbreak.

The film explores contemporary relationships and the complexities of modern romance, but the narrative often feels predictable.

Main Stars

Shahid Kapoor as Kunal

Kriti Sanon as Ally

Rashmika Mandanna as Diya

Sanjay Dutt (Featured in a crucial supporting role)

Performances

The lead actors of Cocktail 2 received a wide variety of mixed to highly positive responses for their performances.

Across social media platforms, Kriti is being called the 'saving grace' and driving force of the film.

Reviewers praise her for being effortlessly glamorous and dominant in every scene she appears in.

Many called 'Ally' one of the finest, most complete performances of her career.

Critics noted that Shahid delivers a highly composed, smooth performance that perfectly balances lighter comedic scenes with heavy emotional depth.

While analysts have loved his work, a segment of the audience on X felt he overacted in a few sequences.

Critics have highlighted that Rashmika's character, Diya, was not written with enough depth or scope to allow her acting talents to shine truly.

The most common complaint from filmgoers and reviewers centres on her Hindi accent.

Her prominent South Indian accent has been dubbed 'jarring' and 'awkward' for her character.

On a positive note, the reviewers felt she still added a sweet, likeable, and sincere energy to the film's first half.

Key Creative Crew

Homi Adajania directs the film, while Luv Ranjan and Tarun Jain write the screenplay.

The producers are Dinesh Vijan, Pramita Vijan, Luv Ranjan, and Ankur Garg, producing under Maddock Films and Luv Films.

Pritam composes the music for the film, and Santhana Krishnan Ravichandran is responsible for the cinematography.

Box Office Collection

The film registered a strong and promising start at the box office on its opening day, driven by robust pre-sales.

Advance Booking And Pre-Sales

The film crossed ₹8.83 crore gross nationwide ahead of its release. Over 1,61,547 tickets were sold in advance.

It sold over 70,000 tickets across top national multiplex chains like PVR, INOX, and Cinepolis. This makes it the third best booking for national chains so far this year, behind only Dhurandhar 2 and Border 2.

Day 1 Box Office Prediction

Leading trade analysts project a double-digit opening for the movie; it is expected to open in the ₹9 crore to ₹12 crore net range at the Indian Box Office.

If the final figures hit the upper limit of the predictions, Cocktail 2 will mark Shahid Kapoor's best opening-day performance since his 2019 blockbuster 'Kabir Singh.'

Final Verdict

Cocktail 2 is an entertaining romantic drama that offers good performances and a visually appealing cinematic experience.

However, it doesn't quite capture the emotional magic that made the original 'Cocktail' a beloved film.