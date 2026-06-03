Entertainment

Cocktail 2 Trailer Out: Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon & Rashmika Mandanna Stir Up a Modern Love Triangle

The trailer of Cocktail 2 offers a lively mix of romance, friendship, heartbreak and comedy as Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Rashmika Mandanna navigate a complicated love triangle. Directed by Homi Adajania, the film hits theatres on June 19.

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Ram Kumar
·2 min read
Cocktail 2 trailer launch event
Cocktail 2 Trailer launch event, Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Rashmika Mandanna

The makers of Cocktail 2 unveiled the much-awaited trailer on June 2, giving audiences a glimpse into a whirlwind of romance, friendship, heartbreak and comedy ahead of the film's theatrical release on June 19.

Cast and Direction

Directed by Homi Adajania, the romantic comedy stars Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Rashmika Mandanna in lead roles. Positioned as the next chapter in the popular Cocktail franchise, the film promises a fresh take on modern relationships while retaining the charm and emotional complexity that made the original memorable.

Trailer Launch and Overview

The trailer was launched at a special event in Mumbai, where the cast and makers introduced the film's central trio to viewers. Packed with emotion, drama, humour and unexpected twists, the trailer hints at a complicated love story that blurs the lines between friendship, romance and desire.

Character Dynamics

Shahid Kapoor finds himself at the centre of the chaos, sharing crackling chemistry with both Kriti Sanon and Rashmika Mandanna. One of the trailer's standout moments features Shahid's quirky take on love, comparing it to a torn T-shirt that one keeps wearing every night because it feels comfortable.

The trailer also showcases the evolving bond between Kriti and Rashmika's characters, whose friendship takes an amusing turn as they jokingly battle over a "diamond" - or rather, a "Kohinoor." Their dynamic adds both humour and tension to the unfolding romantic drama.

Nostalgia and Musical Elements

Fans of the original Cocktail are likely to feel a wave of nostalgia as the iconic track Tum Hi Ho Bandhu returns, connecting the new story to the beloved 2012 film.

Performance Highlights

While Rashmika Mandanna shines in what appears to be an emotionally layered role, Kriti Sanon commands attention throughout the trailer.

Describing it as her boldest role yet, Kriti delivers fiery dialogues on heartbreak, relationships and the realities of modern love, bringing intensity and confidence to her character.

Adding to the film's appeal is a vibrant soundtrack by Pritam, which complements the trailer's energetic and emotional tone.

With its mix of romance, friendship, comedy and contemporary relationship dilemmas, Cocktail 2 appears ready to offer a fresh and entertaining take on modern love when it arrives in theatres on June 19.

Topics

new movie releases 2026

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Written by

Ram Kumar

Ram Kumar is known for his balanced reporting and clear storytelling across diverse subjects. With a strong commitment to factual accuracy and editorial integrity, he delivers news that keeps readers informed. His primary focus is entertainment journalism, particularly the Tamil film industry. He closely tracks movie announcements, releases, box office trends, and industry developments, providing timely updates backed by reliable sources. He has earned recognition for his film reviews, where he blends thoughtful critique with audience-friendly writing. His reviews assess performances, storytelling, and technical elements, helping readers make informed viewing choices. Beyond cinema, Ram Kumar covers major cultural events and entertainment trends shaping the region. He believes responsible journalism should inform while respecting the audience’s intelligence. Through his work at NewsBricks, he delivers credible and insightful content with clarity and authenticity.

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