The trailer was launched at a special event in Mumbai, where the cast and makers introduced the film's central trio to viewers. Packed with emotion, drama, humour and unexpected twists, the trailer hints at a complicated love story that blurs the lines between friendship, romance and desire.

Directed by Homi Adajania, the romantic comedy stars Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Rashmika Mandanna in lead roles. Positioned as the next chapter in the popular Cocktail franchise , the film promises a fresh take on modern relationships while retaining the charm and emotional complexity that made the original memorable.

The makers of Cocktail 2 unveiled the much-awaited trailer on June 2, giving audiences a glimpse into a whirlwind of romance, friendship, heartbreak and comedy ahead of the film's theatrical release on June 19.

Character Dynamics

Shahid Kapoor finds himself at the centre of the chaos, sharing crackling chemistry with both Kriti Sanon and Rashmika Mandanna. One of the trailer's standout moments features Shahid's quirky take on love, comparing it to a torn T-shirt that one keeps wearing every night because it feels comfortable.

The trailer also showcases the evolving bond between Kriti and Rashmika's characters, whose friendship takes an amusing turn as they jokingly battle over a "diamond" - or rather, a "Kohinoor." Their dynamic adds both humour and tension to the unfolding romantic drama.

Nostalgia and Musical Elements

Fans of the original Cocktail are likely to feel a wave of nostalgia as the iconic track Tum Hi Ho Bandhu returns, connecting the new story to the beloved 2012 film.

Performance Highlights

While Rashmika Mandanna shines in what appears to be an emotionally layered role, Kriti Sanon commands attention throughout the trailer.

Describing it as her boldest role yet, Kriti delivers fiery dialogues on heartbreak, relationships and the realities of modern love, bringing intensity and confidence to her character.

Adding to the film's appeal is a vibrant soundtrack by Pritam, which complements the trailer's energetic and emotional tone.

With its mix of romance, friendship, comedy and contemporary relationship dilemmas, Cocktail 2 appears ready to offer a fresh and entertaining take on modern love when it arrives in theatres on June 19.