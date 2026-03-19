The promos have already confirmed the return of fan-favourite comalis, including: Sunitha, Ramar, and Thangadurai. Their comic timing and unpredictable antics have been a major highlight of the show in previous seasons, and fans can expect even more laughter this time.

While the official launch date has not been announced, the show is expected to premiere soon and will also be available to stream on JioHotstar.

Vijay Television has officially confirmed the much-awaited Cooku With Comali Season 7, unveiling an exciting promo that hints at a fresh twist for the upcoming season. Titled 'Double Trouble', the new theme suggests that this time, contestants will participate in pairs as cooks, adding a unique dynamic to the popular cooking reality show.

Meanwhile, popular culinary experts Chef Damu and Madhampatty Rangaraj are expected to return as judges. Known for their perfect balance of expertise, constructive feedback, and light-hearted humour, the duo has played a key role in shaping the show's success.

With the introduction of the 'Double Trouble' format, Season 7 is set to bring a fresh wave of entertainment. The concept of paired contestants is likely to create both teamwork and chaos in the kitchen, making the challenges even more engaging.

Over the years, Cooku With Comali has carved a special place in viewers' hearts with its unique mix of cooking, comedy, and celebrity interactions. The show's ability to blend culinary skills with humour has made it one of the most loved reality shows on Tamil television.

Season 7 promises to be bigger, funnier, and more entertaining than ever, with a new lineup of contestants and comalis ready to bring their energy to the screen. As always, the show is expected to deliver a perfect combination of food, fun, and laughter.

The official premiere date and full list of contestants are expected to be reveal soon, building anticipation among fans eagerly waiting for the next chapter of this beloved show.