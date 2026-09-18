Kareena plays DCP Ajooni Kohli, while Prithviraj portrays DCP Raman Kumar. The two characters represent contrasting ideas of policing.

Directed by Meghna Gulzar, the crime drama places two police officers with completely different approaches to justice at the centre of its story.

Daayra, starring Kareena Kapoor Khan and Prithviraj Sukumaran, was released in theatres on September 18.

Raman believes in immediate results and decisive action, while Ajooni follows a slower, more measured approach rooted in procedure and the rule of law.

The film unfolds as a dual police procedural, with the opposing philosophies of its two protagonists driving much of the narrative.

Rather than presenting a straightforward battle between right and wrong, Daayra explores the tension between certainty of action and the ambiguity that often surrounds justice.

A Story Built Around Two Violent Acts

Set in 2019, Daayra draws from the atmosphere surrounding the Hyderabad sexual assault and murder case that shocked the country that year. The story revolves around the rape and murder of a young law firm intern who is returning home from work.

DCP Raman Kumar leads the investigation and is determined to ensure that the accused do not escape through legal loopholes.

As public anger grows, the case becomes surrounded by intense media attention, public emotion and petitions filed by human rights activists.

The film then introduces another investigation led by DCP Ajooni Kohli. Her approach brings a different perspective to the case and gradually puts justice at the centre of the story.

The narrative essentially revolves around two violent acts - one committed by a group of alleged offenders and another involving the police officers tasked with bringing them to justice.

These events unfold across three different points in time, separated by only a few days.

Kareena Kapoor and Prithviraj's Characters

The central conflict between Ajooni and Raman gives the film its strongest dramatic element.

Raman is driven by the belief that justice must be delivered quickly, particularly when legal procedures appear capable of delaying or obstructing it.

Ajooni, meanwhile, represents a more deliberate approach, insisting that the process of establishing the truth cannot simply be bypassed.

Their contrasting personalities let the film explore a larger question: where does justice end and retribution begin?

Kareena's Ajooni brings restraint to the story, while Prithviraj's Raman is written as a character more willing to embrace decisive action. Their opposing approaches keep the police procedural from becoming a conventional investigation drama.

Rule of Law vs Instant Justice

At its core, Daayra is less interested in simply identifying perpetrators and more concerned with the consequences of how justice is delivered.

The film repeatedly places the rule of law against the public desire for instant punishment. The microcosmic world created by Meghna Gulzar shows how authority can influence whether justice is delivered, delayed or denied.

The story's psychological layer is equally important. The characters are shaped not only by the events around them but also by their beliefs about policing, accountability and justice.

Technical Team

Meghna Gulzar directs the film, with the screenplay credited to Sima Agarwal, Yash Keswani and Meghna Gulzar. Saurabh Goswami serves as the cinematographer.

Produced by Junglee Pictures and Pen Studios, Daayra uses its police-procedural framework to examine the moral and psychological consequences of taking justice into one's own hands.

Rather than offering an easy answer, the film builds its drama around the uncomfortable space between legal justice and instant retribution, with Kareena Kapoor Khan and Prithviraj Sukumaran embodying the opposing sides of that debate.