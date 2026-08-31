Prithviraj plays Raman Kumar, a police officer with a troubled past, while Kareena Kapoor portrays Ajooni. The story begins with the disappearance of a young girl, a case that puts the two officers on opposite sides of the system.

Directed by Meghna Gulzar, Daayra is inspired by true events and centres on two reputed police officers whose contrasting approaches to law and justice bring them into conflict.

The makers of 'Daayra' have unveiled the film's trailer on August 31, giving audiences a closer look at the investigation thriller ahead of its theatrical release on September 19.

Raman's character carries a questionable record, with allegations surrounding staged encounters and police brutality. His methods come under increasing scrutiny when Ajooni challenges his approach at every stage of the investigation.

As the two officers grow increasingly at odds, Daayra explores the conflict between different ideas of justice and the boundaries law enforcement should not cross.

The investigation gradually becomes a larger examination of truth, accountability and morality, forcing both the characters and the audience to confront difficult questions about justice.

Cast and Crew

Cast

The film marks the first time Kareena Kapoor and Prithviraj share the screen. Biswapati Sarkar and Jitendra Joshi are also part of the cast in key roles.

Crew

Meghna Gulzar is also serving as the film's editor alongside Charu Shree Roy. Saurabh Goswami ISC is the cinematographer, while Subrata Chakraborty and Amit Ray have handled the production design.

Vineet Jain and Dhaval Gada produced Daayra, with Amrita Pandey serving as co-producer.

With its investigation-driven storyline, morally complex characters and the confrontation between two sharply different police officers, Daayra is set to arrive in theatres on September 19.