Dacoit is an actioner starring Adivi Sesh and Murunal Thakur as the lead actors. Dacoit unfolds in a harsh, lawless landscape where power is dictated by fear and survival often comes at a moral cost. The story centres on a hardened outlaw who operates on the fringes of society, leading a life shaped by violence and betrayal.

The screenplay and story of Dacoit are primarily crafted by Adivi Sesh and Shaneil Deo, with additional writing support from Yash Eshawari and Abburi Ravi. The writing blends romance, betrayal, and revenge, forming the emotional core of the film. Danush Bhaskar handled the cinematography.

Dacoit, directed by Shaneil Deo and released on April 10, received mixed reviews from audiences. Nani claimed this movie will win as a blockbuster.

Review of Dacoit

Dacoit receives mixed reviews from the audience; it is greatly appreciated for its technicality in the film and its production, but some interpret it as doing too much work, which undermines its consistency. Some shares, such as the firm's first half, impressed with a solid story and performance, but the second half seems more usual and could use rework.

Adivi Sesh and Murunal Thakur were receiving decent appreciation for outstanding performances in Dacoit. They made the film all about the two strong characters, with their powerful performances. Other actors, including Anurag Kashyap, Atul Kulkarni, Sunil, and Zayn Marie Khan, also received positive reviews for their impactful performances in the film.

Nani's praise for Dacoit

Even though the film received mixed reviews from the audience, it was highly praised by the natural star Nani. He glowingly praised the movie, saying it will be an absolute blockbuster with all heart. He also specifically mentioned Adivi Sesh, Murunal, and the film's writers, wishing them well for their outstanding work. He claimed that it is Adivi's best film to date.

Visually, Dacoit stands out with its striking cinematography. The rugged landscapes and dusty backdrops are captured with a raw authenticity that enhances the film's immersive quality.

However, the reliance on slow-motion shots and stylised violence may feel excessive to some viewers. The Dacoit is expected to drive box-office numbers; the action sequences are choreographed with precision, balancing realism with cinematic flair.