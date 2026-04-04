The makers of Dacoit: A Love Story have unveiled the film's official trailer today, April 4, giving audiences a gripping glimpse into an intense tale of love, betrayal, and revenge.

Directed by Shaneil Deo, the film stars Adivi Sesh and Mrunal Thakur in the lead roles, with a strong supporting cast including Anurag Kashyap, Prakash Raj, Atul Kulkarni, Zayn Marie Khan, and Kamakshi Bhaskarla.

The 2-minute 23-second trailer opens on a warm, hopeful note, introducing the lead pair as they discuss marriage, family, and a future together. But the calm doesn't last long. A sudden twist hints at betrayal, turning the story on its head and landing Adivi Sesh's character behind bars.