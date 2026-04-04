Dacoit Trailer Out: Intense Tale of Love and Revenge, release on April 10
The trailer of Dacoit: A Love Story is out now, showcasing a gripping mix of romance, betrayal, and revenge. Starring Adivi Sesh and Mrunal Thakur, the film promises an emotional crime drama ahead of its April 10 release.
The makers of Dacoit: A Love Story have unveiled the film's official trailer today, April 4, giving audiences a gripping glimpse into an intense tale of love, betrayal, and revenge.
Directed by Shaneil Deo, the film stars Adivi Sesh and Mrunal Thakur in the lead roles, with a strong supporting cast including Anurag Kashyap, Prakash Raj, Atul Kulkarni, Zayn Marie Khan, and Kamakshi Bhaskarla.
The 2-minute 23-second trailer opens on a warm, hopeful note, introducing the lead pair as they discuss marriage, family, and a future together. But the calm doesn't last long. A sudden twist hints at betrayal, turning the story on its head and landing Adivi Sesh's character behind bars.
From there, the narrative takes a darker turn. The film follows a man who is wrongfully convicted and imprisoned, only to return after his escape, consumed by a burning desire for revenge. His target is the very woman he once loved, the one he believes destroyed his life.
However, Dacoit is not just a straightforward revenge drama. As the story unfolds, the protagonist finds himself caught in a complex emotional conflict, torn between seeking vengeance and protecting the woman and her husband. This internal struggle adds depth to the narrative, making it more than just a tale of retribution.
The trailer hints at a layered storyline filled with secrets, shifting loyalties, and moral dilemmas, pulling every character into a tense, unpredictable world where every decision carries consequences.
With its intense premise and powerful performances, Dacoit: A Love Story has already sparked strong interest among fans. The film is all set to hit theatres on Friday, April 10.
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