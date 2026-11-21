The award ceremony not only recognises international films and music; it also celebrates its roots in Indian Cinema, music, television, and digital entertainment.

The Dadasaheb Phalke Award is named after the Father of Indian Cinema. When fans learned that Taylor Swift has been announced as the International Artist Of The Year, they couldn't keep calm, with many expressing surprise and amusement at seeing a global pop superstar named in one of Indian cinema's most prestigious awards.

The Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival has named several internationally acclaimed artists, from Taylor Swift to Jessie Buckley to Paul Thomas Anderson, drawing the attention of movie buffs worldwide.

The 2026 edition of the awards has become a talking point among entertainment audiences.

The Winners List

Indian Cinema

Best Film - Dhurandhar

Best Director - Aditya Dhar (Dhurandhar)

Best Actor - Ranveer Singh (Dhurandhar)

Best Actress - Aneet Padda (Saiyaara)

Critics' Best Film - Kantara: Chapter 1

Critics' Best Actor - Rishab Shetty (Kantara: Chapter 1)

Critics' Best Actress - Yami Gautam Dhar (Haq)

Producer of the Year - Aditya Dhar, Jyoti Deshpande, and Lokesh Dhar (Dhurandhar)

Best Actor in a Supporting Role - Vineet Kumar Singh (Chhaava)

Best Actor in a Negative Role - Akshaye Khanna (Dhurandhar)

Best Actor in a Comic Role - Riteish Deshmukh (Housefull 5)

Best Cinematographer - Arvind S. Kashyap (Kantara: Chapter 1)

Best Screenplay and Dialogue - Reshu Nath (Haq)

Best Choreographer - Sandy Master ("Monica" - Coolie)

International Cinema And Music

Best International Feature Film - Avatar: Fire and Ash

Best Director in an International Feature Film - Paul Thomas Anderson (One Battle After Another)

Best Actor in an International Feature Film - Michael B. Jordan (Sinners)

Best Actress in an International Feature Film - Jessie Buckley (Hamnet)

International Artist of the Year - Taylor Swift

Outstanding Contribution in Global Cinema - James Cameron

OTT And Web Series

Aryan Khan bagged the award for The Ba*ds of Bollywood in the Best Web Series and Directing categories.

The honours for Best Acting went to Jaideep Ahlawat, Shefali Shah, Vinay Pathak, and Huma Qureshi across various digital releases.

Music And Entertainment

Song Of The Year - Saiyaara

Best Playback Singer - Faheem Abdullah

Best Music Director - Shashwat Sachdev

Best Lyricist - Irshad Kamil

Special Honours

Outstanding Contribution in the Film Industry - Kamal Haasan

Outstanding Contribution in the Music Industry - Ilaiyaraaja

Why Have the 2026 Awards Attracted So Much Attention?

The 2026 Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards have drawn attention and sparked discussion for several reasons.

The inclusion of international personalities quickly became a source of criticism. Several fans started questioning the International Artists Awards, asking, "Do they know?"

They also questioned the need to include international personalities when they are known worldwide; why give an Indian Award to much-loved, well-known international artists?

Audiences who follow different forms of entertainment, from cinema and music to television and digital streaming, find this wide range of festival categories irrelevant.

The DPIFF Awards 2026 were scheduled for November 20, 2026, in Mumbai. However, there is no confirmed visual proof, such as red carpet photos or acceptance videos, showing major winners, neither Indian celebrities nor international personalities, physically attending a ceremony in Mumbai.

The announcements were rolled out purely as digital graphic cards rather than live event coverage.

The DPIFF 2026 Awards have created curiosity among a wide range of audiences with their unique nominations, and because they considered the contributions of many personalities in the industry; while some nominations were celebrated and well received by fans, others faced mixed reactions.

The awards also created an interesting conversation about the relationship between Indian cinema and International popular culture.