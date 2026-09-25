Day Drinker Teaser: Johnny Depp Returns With Penelope Cruz

Johnny Depp is back in the spotlight with the first teaser for Day Drinker, a mysterious revenge thriller that reunites him with Penélope Cruz.

Released on September 24, the teaser offers an early glimpse at the Marc Webb-directed film, which is scheduled to hit theatres on March 26, 2027.

What Is Day Drinker About?

The film follows Lorna, a private-yacht bartender played by Madelyn Cline, whose encounter with a mysterious passenger, portrayed by Depp, pulls her into a dangerous criminal world.