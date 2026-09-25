Day Drinker Teaser: Johnny Depp Returns With Penelope Cruz

Johnny Depp is back in the spotlight with the first teaser for Day Drinker, a mysterious revenge thriller that reunites him with Penélope Cruz.
Released on September 24, the teaser offers an early glimpse at the Marc Webb-directed film, which is scheduled to hit theatres on March 26, 2027.
What Is Day Drinker About?
The film follows Lorna, a private-yacht bartender played by Madelyn Cline, whose encounter with a mysterious passenger, portrayed by Depp, pulls her into a dangerous criminal world.
Penelope Cruz plays a criminal figure whose connection to the pair gradually becomes part of the mystery surrounding the story.
While the teaser keeps much of the plot under wraps, it hints at revenge and supernatural elements surrounding Depp's character. Zach Dean wrote the film, and it also stars Manu Ríos, Arón Piper, Juan Diego Botto and Anika Boyle.
Depp and Cruz's History Together
Day Drinker marks the fourth collaboration between Depp and Cruz, following Blow, Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides and Murder on the Orient Express.
Depp's Upcoming Hollywood Return
The project is also one of Depp's major upcoming Hollywood releases, alongside Ebenezer: A Christmas Carol, which is scheduled for November 13, 2026.
The teaser arrives as Depp prepares for a return to major studio-backed productions after several years of working largely on independent and international projects. Lionsgate is releasing Day Drinker, and it will arrive in cinemas on March 26, 2027.