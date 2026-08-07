Entertainment

DC Review: Lokesh Delivers Solid Debut in an Emotional Gangster Drama

DC marks Lokesh Kanagaraj's impressive acting debut with a powerful blend of action, emotion and social drama. Backed by strong performances from Vamika Gabbi and Sanjana Krishnamurthy, elevated by Anirudh Ravichander's electrifying background score, the film delivers engaging big-screen experience

R
Ram Kumar
·3 min read
Lokesh DC movie review
Lokesh Kanagaraj starring DC movie review

Movie Review

DC
3.5/5

"A Raw gangster, emotional drama, packed with impact."

View movie details
Advertisement

Director Lokesh Kanagaraj steps in front of the camera for the first time as a lead actor with DC (Devadas Chandra), directed by Arun Matheswaran.

Produced by Sun Pictures, the film hit theatres on August 7 and blends stylish action with an emotional story about justice, sacrifice and the importance of education.

While DC presents itself as a gangster entertainer, it also attempts to deliver a socially driven narrative, making it more than just another action film.

Advertisement

Story

The story revolves around Devadas, a gangster working under Sarkar's crew, whose team steals weapons from the police. Their lives take a dramatic turn after corrupt officers kill an innocent man and steal the ₹7 lakh he had saved for his son's education.

Determined to seek justice, Devadas and his gang retaliate, drawing the attention of a special police unit led by Bogaraju.

Alongside the action, Devadas falls in love with singer Parvathy, but tragedy strikes when she dies during a police operation. Later, he meets Chandra, a woman trapped in exploitation, and helps her escape.

The story gradually transforms into a tale of revenge, redemption and giving people a second chance at life.

Performances

Lokesh Kanagaraj makes a confident acting debut with a restrained performance. Instead of relying on lengthy dialogues, he lets his expressions and screen presence carry the character.

His portrayal of Devadas feels natural and controlled, proving he has the potential to succeed both behind and in front of the camera.

Vamika Gabbi delivers one of the film's standout performances as Chandra. Her character undergoes a powerful transformation from a vulnerable woman to a fearless rebel, making a lasting impact.

Sanjana Krishnamurthy brings warmth and emotion to Parvathy's role, and her scenes with Devadas provide the film with some of its most heartfelt moments.

The supporting cast also contributes solid performances, adding weight to the film's emotional and action-driven narrative.

Arun Matheswaran balances mass action with emotional storytelling, ensuring the film never loses sight of its central message.

Although the first half takes time to establish the characters, the narrative gathers momentum after Chandra's introduction, leading to several engaging action sequences and emotional moments.

Music

Anirudh Ravichander's soundtrack is one of the film's biggest strengths. His background score amplifies the intensity of the action scenes while adding emotional depth to key moments. The music plays a significant role in elevating the overall cinematic experience.

Verdict

DC is more than a conventional gangster film. It combines stylish action with emotional storytelling and a meaningful social message.

Lokesh Kanagaraj makes an impressive acting debut, supported by strong performances from Vamika Gabbi and Sanjana Krishnamurthy, while Anirudh's powerful background score enhances every major scene.

For audiences looking for an action-packed drama with emotion and substance, DC is a worthwhile watch on the big screen.

Advertisement

Topics

new movie releases 2026Tamil Movie Latest News

Share

Follow NewsBricks on Google News

Stay updated with the latest stories delivered to your feed

R

Written by

Ram Kumar

Ram Kumar is known for his balanced reporting and clear storytelling across diverse subjects. With a strong commitment to factual accuracy and editorial integrity, he delivers news that keeps readers informed. His primary focus is entertainment journalism, particularly the Tamil film industry. He closely tracks movie announcements, releases, box office trends, and industry developments, providing timely updates backed by reliable sources. He has earned recognition for his film reviews, where he blends thoughtful critique with audience-friendly writing. His reviews assess performances, storytelling, and technical elements, helping readers make informed viewing choices. Beyond cinema, Ram Kumar covers major cultural events and entertainment trends shaping the region. He believes responsible journalism should inform while respecting the audience’s intelligence. Through his work at NewsBricks, he delivers credible and insightful content with clarity and authenticity.

View all articles
Loading comments...