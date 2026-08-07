While DC presents itself as a gangster entertainer, it also attempts to deliver a socially driven narrative, making it more than just another action film.

Produced by Sun Pictures, the film hit theatres on August 7 and blends stylish action with an emotional story about justice, sacrifice and the importance of education.

Director Lokesh Kanagaraj steps in front of the camera for the first time as a lead actor with DC (Devadas Chandra), directed by Arun Matheswaran.

Story

The story revolves around Devadas, a gangster working under Sarkar's crew, whose team steals weapons from the police. Their lives take a dramatic turn after corrupt officers kill an innocent man and steal the ₹7 lakh he had saved for his son's education.

Determined to seek justice, Devadas and his gang retaliate, drawing the attention of a special police unit led by Bogaraju.

Alongside the action, Devadas falls in love with singer Parvathy, but tragedy strikes when she dies during a police operation. Later, he meets Chandra, a woman trapped in exploitation, and helps her escape.

The story gradually transforms into a tale of revenge, redemption and giving people a second chance at life.

Performances

Lokesh Kanagaraj makes a confident acting debut with a restrained performance. Instead of relying on lengthy dialogues, he lets his expressions and screen presence carry the character.

His portrayal of Devadas feels natural and controlled, proving he has the potential to succeed both behind and in front of the camera.

Vamika Gabbi delivers one of the film's standout performances as Chandra. Her character undergoes a powerful transformation from a vulnerable woman to a fearless rebel, making a lasting impact.

Sanjana Krishnamurthy brings warmth and emotion to Parvathy's role, and her scenes with Devadas provide the film with some of its most heartfelt moments.

The supporting cast also contributes solid performances, adding weight to the film's emotional and action-driven narrative.

Arun Matheswaran balances mass action with emotional storytelling, ensuring the film never loses sight of its central message.

Although the first half takes time to establish the characters, the narrative gathers momentum after Chandra's introduction, leading to several engaging action sequences and emotional moments.

Music

Anirudh Ravichander's soundtrack is one of the film's biggest strengths. His background score amplifies the intensity of the action scenes while adding emotional depth to key moments. The music plays a significant role in elevating the overall cinematic experience.

Verdict

DC is more than a conventional gangster film. It combines stylish action with emotional storytelling and a meaningful social message.

Lokesh Kanagaraj makes an impressive acting debut, supported by strong performances from Vamika Gabbi and Sanjana Krishnamurthy, while Anirudh's powerful background score enhances every major scene.

For audiences looking for an action-packed drama with emotion and substance, DC is a worthwhile watch on the big screen.