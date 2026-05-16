The makers of DC unveiled its trailer on May 15, 2026, at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival, and it immediately drew a lot of attention for its gory violence.

The trailer for the upcoming DC movie is out on all social media and streaming platforms, and it has been praised for its cinematography.

The film stars Lokesh Kanagaraj as Devadas and Wamiqa Gabbi as Chandra in the lead role. The trailer starts with a woman screaming inside the car, and it also shows that Chandra's parents purposefully and illegally sold her for prostitution in Kolkata. Devadas tries to save her from the people who forcefully push her into the dark world.

When he tries to save her, allegations are made against him for killing a cop. Chandra kills a doctor, and the two individuals join forces to survive, triggering a massive police search. The final scene of the trailer, where the couple stand on a hill and the dialogue that follows, "Come, I'll leave you someplace safe", had fans go wild for it; the entire trailer is full of gunshots, bloodshed, and gory violence.

Cast Of DC

Lead Cast

Lokesh Kanagaraj as Devadas

Wamiqa Gabbi as Chandra

Sanjana Krishnamoorthy as Parvathi

Supporting Cast

Guru Somasundaram

Jawahar Sakthi

Sharath Ravi

Kobisan Chandrakumar

Avinash Raghudevan

Technical Side

The film is being directed by Arun Matheswaran, known for his previous work as a director on films like "Captain Miller", "Saani Kaayidham", and "Rocky", and for his signature gritty, high-contrast style.

Mukesh G oversees the film's cinematography, and audiences have commended the trailer's opening scene. They highlighted the striking black-and-white wide-angle shot, with many noting that the extensive wide shots and artistic staging enhance the cinematic portrayal of the chaotic gang warfare.

The music is backed by the rockstar Anirudh Ravichander, best known for elevating the movie with his electrifying background scores.

Audience Reactions For DC

The audience showed immense love for DC. Although the trailer received positive reviews, it is divided over its extreme violence.

The standout element of the trailer was the background score by Anirudh. The fans referred to the BGM as "Raga Of Revenge", describing it as an experimental blend of classical music with heavy electronic rock beats. A social media user commented, "Violence never sounded this poetic", and everyone applauded him for being the backbone of the film, saying, "If a movie were a sinking ship, then Anirudh would be its lifeboat."

It was Lokesh Kanagaraj's first time in front of the camera, after previously working behind the scenes, and fans were captivated by his tough, raw screen presence. Many praised his performance as an "Aura Shift," believing he is destined to become a significant actor in Tamil cinema.

As mentioned earlier, though the film received positive reviews for its cinematography, acting, and music, it also faced heavy backlash for its unapologetic bloodshed and gore. They also said that Tamil cinema relies too heavily on muted scenes and gore for shock value.

Industry Fraternity's Reactions

Pa. Ranjith, one of the most prominent figures in Kollywood Cinema, praised the trailer on X (formerly Twitter). He said, "#DCTrailer looks really good.

@ArunMatheswaran's style and craft come through very well in the trailer. The visuals and sound design are impressive and set a strong mood throughout. @Dir_Lokesh Looks intense, and @iWamiqaGabbi has done a lovely job too. Hope the film turns out really well. @sunpictures" He wrote on his X account.

Recent Undertaking

Lokesh Kanagaraj was last seen as director with "Coolie," which starred Superstar Rajinikanth and performed well at the box office. His next directorial work will feature Allu Arjun and is being temporarily titled AA23.

Wamiqa Gabbi was last seen in movies like Bhoot Bangla and Pati Patni Aur Woh Do, and her next would include Genie, G2, which marks her debut in Tollywood, and Kuku Ki Kundli, which pairs her opposite the popular digital creator Bhuvan Bam.