Another video from the sets of the King movie has been leaked online, showing the romantic song shoot. The video shows Deepika Padukone, who announced her pregnancy last month, dancing with Shah Rukh Khan on the beach.

King features Shah Rukh Khan as a veteran assassin, with his daughter, Suhana Khan, as his apprentice. The film also stars Abhishek Bachchan, Rani Mukerji, Anil Kapoor, Arshad Warsi, Jaideep Ahlawat, Jackie Shroff, Raghav Juyal and Abhay Verma in key roles. Red Chillies Entertainment and Marflix Pictures produce it.

A new video leaked from the set of 'King' shows a romantic song being shot on the beach. Ranveer Singh and his daughter, Dua, grabbed the internet's attention.

But the main attention was on Deepika's husband, Ranveer Singh, who stood near the shooting set, holding their daughter, Dua, and watching and enjoying Deepika's performance.

The video features SRK in black and Deepika in a flowy pink-and-blue long dress, both dancing on a scenic beach. While the video doesn't clearly show Ranveer Singh's face, it shows a man in a black hat holding a child beneath an umbrella and enjoying the shoot.

Meanwhile, Deepika's Bodyguard, Jalaluddin Shaikh, is spotted entertaining the baby by dancing to the song. The video went viral and melted hearts online, with Deepika pursuing her profession and Ranveer Singh supporting her passion and taking care of Dua.

Previously, a source close to the production mentioned that Ranveer Singh is a supportive husband, helping his pregnant wife pursue her dream while he takes care of their little Dua. While Deepika has been busy shooting for King in South Africa, Ranveer, even after his groundbreaking success and the launch of Pralay, is spending time with his little Dua.

Siddharth Anand's Statement Against Leaks

When the video was trending on the internet, the film's director, Siddharth Anand, made a strong appeal. In this statement, he strongly requested that the public not share or leak the video or footage of the King film. He claims the team is working day and night to deliver an extraordinary virtual experience to fans. He insisted that fans experience the novelty on big screens and not spoil it by sharing it.

Overall, the leaked video melted the hearts of fans and audiences online. Still, it is important to value and respect the team's hard work and the time they spent creating and delivering a wonderful movie.