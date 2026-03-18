The clip was shared with the eerie caption: "Every secret has a keeper, every page has a price. Meet the mind behind the madness."

Known for his haunting performance in Minnal Murali, Guru Somasundaram appears to take things to another level in this instalment. In newly released behind-the-scenes glimpses, he is seen wielding a crutch while ruthlessly attacking victims, his chilling presence amplified by gruesome, blood-drenched visuals.

The much-awaited Demonte Colony 3 is already building intense curiosity among horror fans, and the latest reveal has only made things darker and more intriguing. The makers have finally unveiled the sinister identity of the mysterious librarian, and it's none other than actor 'Guru Somasundaram' in a terrifying, blood-soaked avatar.

At the core of Demonte Colony 3 lies a cursed book titled "Unsung King of the Fallen Kingdom." This mysterious novel is infamous for one terrifying reason, its readers never return it.

The story revolves around an old librarian who retrieves this deadly book and passes it on to unsuspecting individuals. What follows is a horrifying pattern: every person who reads it meets a tragic and inevitable end.

As the body count rises, Arulnithi and Priya Bhavani Shankar step in, determined to break the deadly cycle. Their mission is not just about survival, but about uncovering the truth behind the librarian's identity and the dark secrets he guards. Racing against time, they must stop the curse before it claims more lives.

The film carries the ominous tagline, "The End is Too Far," hinting at a deeper, more complex horror narrative than its predecessors. Adding to the film's atmospheric tension, Sam CS returns as the music composer, promising a spine-chilling soundtrack that complements the eerie storyline.

While the exact release date is yet to be announced, Demonte Colony 3 is slated for a summer release, making it one of the most anticipated horror films of the year.

With a terrifying antagonist, a cursed story element, and a gripping premise, Demonte Colony 3 looks ready to deliver a truly haunting cinematic experience.