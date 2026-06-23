Entertainment

Demonte Colony 3 Locks September 11 Release; Arulnithi Returns for Another Chilling Chapter

The makers of Demonte Colony 3 have confirmed a September 11 theatrical release. Directed by Ajay R. Gnanamuthu, the horror thriller stars Arulnithi and Priya Bhavani Shankar, with the story revolving around a mysterious book of demonic worship and a chilling supernatural mystery.

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Ram Kumar
·2 min read
Demonte Colony 3
Demonte colony 3 release date announced arrives on September 11

The makers of "Demonte Colony 3" have officially announced that the much-awaited horror thriller will hit theatres worldwide on September 11. Written and directed by Ajay R. Gnanamuthu, the film marks the latest installment in one of Tamil cinema's most successful horror franchises.

Arulnithi and Priya Bhavani Shankar reprise their lead roles, continuing the eerie journey that captivated audiences in the previous films. The teaser, released earlier, hinted at a dark and unsettling storyline centered around a mysterious book of demonic worship.

The supernatural artefact falls into the hands of an enigmatic librarian, portrayed by Guru Somasundaram, setting off a terrifying chain of events.

Cast

The film boasts a strong supporting cast that includes Antti Jaaskelainen, G.M. Kumar, Muthukumar, Sreekumar, Meenakshi Govindarajan, Kathir, Ashiq Hussain, Sarjano Khalid, and Archana Ravichandran.

Production Details

Production on Demonte Colony 3 began in July 2025 and was completed in April this year. Music composer Sam C.S. returns to the franchise after his work on Demonte Colony 2 (2024), while Sivakumar Vijayan handles cinematography and Kumaresh D. takes charge of editing. The technical crew also includes production designer P.E. Krishnamoorthi and action director Pradeep Dinesh.

The screenplay has been developed with contributions from Venkatesh and Arun Haiku Sakthi, while veteran writer Pattukkottai Prabhakar has penned the dialogues.

The film is produced by Sudhan Sundaram under Passion Studios, alongside Manish Singhal of Dangal Media and Durgaram Choudhary of RDX TV. Co-producers include R.C. Rajkumar, Akshat Singhal, and Mohit Singhal.

Loading post from https://x.com/AjayGnanamuthu/status/2069037333845082130

Anticipation and Release

With the release date now confirmed, anticipation for Demonte Colony 3 is steadily growing among horror fans and franchise followers. Audiences are eager to discover how the chilling mystery unfolds and whether the latest chapter can match or surpass the success of its predecessors.

Backed by strong franchise value and a wide theatrical release, the film is expected to be one of the year's major horror releases.

Topics

new movie releases 2026Tamil Movie Latest News

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Written by

Ram Kumar

Ram Kumar is known for his balanced reporting and clear storytelling across diverse subjects. With a strong commitment to factual accuracy and editorial integrity, he delivers news that keeps readers informed. His primary focus is entertainment journalism, particularly the Tamil film industry. He closely tracks movie announcements, releases, box office trends, and industry developments, providing timely updates backed by reliable sources. He has earned recognition for his film reviews, where he blends thoughtful critique with audience-friendly writing. His reviews assess performances, storytelling, and technical elements, helping readers make informed viewing choices. Beyond cinema, Ram Kumar covers major cultural events and entertainment trends shaping the region. He believes responsible journalism should inform while respecting the audience’s intelligence. Through his work at NewsBricks, he delivers credible and insightful content with clarity and authenticity.

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