The supernatural artefact falls into the hands of an enigmatic librarian, portrayed by Guru Somasundaram, setting off a terrifying chain of events.

Arulnithi and Priya Bhavani Shankar reprise their lead roles, continuing the eerie journey that captivated audiences in the previous films. The teaser, released earlier, hinted at a dark and unsettling storyline centered around a mysterious book of demonic worship.

The makers of "Demonte Colony 3" have officially announced that the much-awaited horror thriller will hit theatres worldwide on September 11. Written and directed by Ajay R. Gnanamuthu, the film marks the latest installment in one of Tamil cinema's most successful horror franchises.

Cast

The film boasts a strong supporting cast that includes Antti Jaaskelainen, G.M. Kumar, Muthukumar, Sreekumar, Meenakshi Govindarajan, Kathir, Ashiq Hussain, Sarjano Khalid, and Archana Ravichandran.

Production Details

Production on Demonte Colony 3 began in July 2025 and was completed in April this year. Music composer Sam C.S. returns to the franchise after his work on Demonte Colony 2 (2024), while Sivakumar Vijayan handles cinematography and Kumaresh D. takes charge of editing. The technical crew also includes production designer P.E. Krishnamoorthi and action director Pradeep Dinesh.

The screenplay has been developed with contributions from Venkatesh and Arun Haiku Sakthi, while veteran writer Pattukkottai Prabhakar has penned the dialogues.

The film is produced by Sudhan Sundaram under Passion Studios, alongside Manish Singhal of Dangal Media and Durgaram Choudhary of RDX TV. Co-producers include R.C. Rajkumar, Akshat Singhal, and Mohit Singhal.

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Anticipation and Release

With the release date now confirmed, anticipation for Demonte Colony 3 is steadily growing among horror fans and franchise followers. Audiences are eager to discover how the chilling mystery unfolds and whether the latest chapter can match or surpass the success of its predecessors.

Backed by strong franchise value and a wide theatrical release, the film is expected to be one of the year's major horror releases.