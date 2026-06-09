Sharing the posters on social media, the makers captioned them: "A 100-year-old treasure map has resurfaced." The playful tagline accompanied the post, "Jo W ulta ho jaaye, use kya kehte hain?", leaving audiences guessing about the significance of the mysterious symbol.

The newly released posters tease a chaotic treasure-hunting adventure centered around a mysterious century-old map marked with the letter "W". The intriguing clue has already sparked curiosity among fans, hinting at a race filled with misadventures, misunderstandings and laugh-out-loud moments.

The makers of Dhamaal 4 have officially unveiled the film's first posters, offering fans a glimpse of the star-studded ensemble leading the next chapter of Bollywood's popular comedy franchise.

Loading post from https://x.com/TSeries/status/2064240514887774225…

Cast and Crew

Directed by franchise creator Indra Kumar, Dhamaal 4 brings together an impressive cast led by Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh, Arshad Warsi, Jaaved Jaaferi and Sanjay Mishra. Joining the comedy veterans are Esha Gupta, Sanjeeda Shaikh, Anjali Anand, Upendra Limaye, Vijay Patkar and Ravi Kishan, adding fresh energy to the ensemble.

The posters introduce the eccentric group of treasure seekers who appear ready to embark on another unpredictable journey packed with confusion, rivalry and comic chaos. Known for its slapstick humour and family-friendly entertainment, the Dhamaal franchise has remained a favourite among audiences of all ages since its debut.

Franchise History

The original Dhamaal (2007) featured Sanjay Dutt, Ashish Chaudhary, Riteish Deshmukh, Arshad Warsi and Jaaved Jaaferi as a group of unlikely treasure hunters. The film became a cult comedy hit and spawned the 2011 sequel Double Dhamaal, which retained much of the core cast while introducing new characters.

The franchise expanded further with Total Dhamaal in 2019. While Sanjay Dutt and Ashish Chaudhary did not return, the film welcomed Ajay Devgn, Anil Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit, Esha Gupta and Boman Irani, helping the series reach a wider audience and achieve strong box-office success.

What to Expect

With Dhamaal 4, Indra Kumar appears to be returning to the franchise's treasure-hunt roots while scaling up the adventure. The film promises a mix of action, comedy and larger-than-life situations, all driven by the pursuit of hidden riches.

The comedy entertainer is jointly produced by Ajay Devgn, Bhushan Kumar, Indra Kumar, Ashok Thakeria, Krishan Kumar, Kumar Mangat Pathak and Anand Pandit.

As anticipation continues to build, Dhamaal 4 is gearing up for a July theatrical release, with fans eagerly awaiting what surprises the mysterious treasure map has in store.