Dhamaal 4 received Mixed Reviews, Comedy Timing Wins Praise

Produced by Ajay Devgn, Bhushan Kumar, and others, the film is backed by major production houses, including T-Series Films and Devgn Films, promising another fun-filled entry in the franchise.

Dhamaal 4 is directed by Indra Kumar, who continues his tradition of blending slapstick humour with family-friendly entertainment in this fourth instalment of the popular comedy series.

Ajay Devgn's Dhammal 4 released in theatres on Friday, July 10. The comedy film receives a lot of appreciation for its humour and timing, yet it seems to receive mixed responses from fans.

Cast

Dhamaal 4 features an ensemble cast led by Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh, Arshad Warsi, and Jaaved Jaaferi, who reprise the franchise's trademark comic energy.

The film also stars Sanjay Mishra, Ravi Kishan, Anjali Anand, Sanjeeda Shaikh, Esha Gupta, Upendra Limaye, and Vijay Patkar in key supporting roles, adding fresh characters and humour to the treasure-hunt adventure.

Background

Dhamaal 4 follows a fresh, laugh-filled treasure hunt in which a quirky group of greedy yet lovable characters chase a hidden fortune. As they race to uncover the mysterious "Treasure of Life," they encounter a series of outrageous obstacles, unexpected rivals, mistaken identities, and chaotic situations. Their quest soon turns into a hilarious adventure packed with slapstick comedy, misunderstandings, and over-the-top action.

Reviews for Dhamaal 4

Dhamaal is a highly anticipated film, marking the return of the beloved franchise that first captivated audiences in 2007. The original "Dhamaal" became a massive hit due to its entertaining storyline, memorable characters, and laugh-out-loud comedy, leading to several sequels. Now, years after the last instalment, fans are eager to see if "Dhamaal 4" lives up to the franchise's legacy.

The film's narrative style almost takes the audience back nearly a century. The fans celebrate the film's first half, which maintains the original spirit of the "Dhamaal" franchise, with its biggest strength being its humour.

The first half is enjoyable, encouraging viewers to leave logic behind and revel in the madness. The film receives wide appreciation for Ajay Devgn's effortless comedy and timing.

However, the second half of the film struggles to maintain the same energy, with some scenes feeling overly exaggerated, even for a comedy. A few scenes appear to be lengthy, which is unnecessary.

Some viewers felt that the exaggerated emotional sequence diminished the overall entertainment value and the audience's mood.

The film cleverly balances comedy, action, and romance, incorporating references to popular Bollywood films and nostalgic callbacks to earlier "Dhamaal" movies, enhancing the overall experience.

Even some viewers feel that using AI to depict the past seems surreal and could be improved. Some feel that the film will be categorised as below average due to the lack of consistency with several loopholes and flat stretches hurting the momentum.

Overall, the film's first half is entertaining, as promised, and the second half appears a bit dull. Still, it promises a laugh-out-loud experience, with romance and emotional balance in the end, allowing the audience to experience a full range of emotions.