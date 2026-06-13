The trailer for the highly anticipated adventure comedy movie was released on June 12, 2026, at the Imagicaa adventure park, generating massive excitement among fans of the franchise.

Directed by Indra Kumar, the fourth instalment promises bigger adventures and a star-studded cast for even crazier situations that take audiences on another unforgettable ride.

Bollywood's beloved comedy franchise is back with a bang. The official trailer of Dhamaal 4 has finally arrived, bringing back the madness, chaos, and laugh-out-loud moments that made the previous films fan favourites.

The movie is a sequel to the 2019 box-office hit 'Total Dhamaal'.

The Setup And The Inciting Incident

The trailer opens with Arshad Warsi and Ajay Devgn arriving at a creepy, haunted mansion, where they press the red doorbell and are immediately electrocuted.

It leans heavily into the franchise's nostalgic "Don't press the red button" gag.

A character explicitly told not to touch it immediately presses it, causing massive destruction.

The actual plot kicks off when Upendra Limaye's character is seen hanging a tree branch over a massive cliff.

The main gang form a human chain to save him while screaming at him to reveal the address of 'Vedant Singh's hidden treasure'.

Before he reveals the exact location of the treasure, he falls into the valley below. This triggers the mad, every-man-for-himself race to secure legendary mountain gold.

Desi Jack Sparrow

The treasure hunt takes them to the risky island, where the crew meets the new character, Captain Michael, played by Ravi Kishan.

He steals the show, channelling a hilariously quirky, Jack Sparrow-style pirate hunting for a lost map.

A Literal CGI Jungle

The production scale is larger than the previous films in the franchise, with the gang battling sea storms, navigating dangerous waters, and surviving a wild assortment of animals, crocodiles, snakes, tigers, and even a giant octopus.

The "W" Mystery

The classic "big W" joke from the first film was referenced again.

This time, the characters are shown confused over a map where the 'W' flips upside down to 'M'.

The Star-Studded Cast

Ajay Devgn as Guddu Rastogi

Arshad Warsi as Aditya "Adi" Srivastava

Riteish Deshmukh as Deshbandhu Roy

Jaaved Jaaferi as Manav Srivastava

Sanjay Mishra as Johnny D'Costa

Ravi Kishan as Captain Michael (The Desi Jack Sparrow)

Esha Gupta as Prachi Malrotkar

Sanjeeda Sheikh as Jhanvi Kaul

Upendra Limaye as Randeep Singh

Production Timeline

Principal photography commenced in early 2025, with the schedule wrapped up by September 2025. Filming locations mainly included Mumbai, Pune, and some parts of Malshej Ghat.

The Key Crew Behind The Film

The movie is a joint production by multiple studios, including T-Series Films, Maruthi International, Devgn Films, and Panorama Studios.

Music Directors

Rather than relying on a single composer, the film features a multi-composer soundtrack.

Song Composers

Tanishk Bagchi, Aditya Dev, Neelkamal Singh, Sanju Rathod, Guru Randhawa, Gill Machrai, and Rony Ajnali.

Background Score

Amar Mohile is in charge of the background score, which significantly enhances the film. The film is slated for release on July 10, 2026.