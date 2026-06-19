At the time of the announcement, Wunderbar Films shared the news on social media, describing the venture as "a grand new beginning" and hinting at major updates to follow.

The project marks Dhanush's first collaboration with director Rajkumar Periasamy , whose previous film, Amaran, was a critical and commercial success. Announced under the banner of Wunderbar Films in association with R Take Studios , the film has generated considerable buzz since its inception.

The makers of Dhanush's highly anticipated 55th film , D55 have officially revealed its title as " OM" , along with a gripping "First Strike" teaser that offers a glimpse of a sprawling action drama set amid dense forests, armed conflict, and a growing rebellion.

The film also reunites Dhanush and Malayalam superstar Mammootty on screen. The two actors previously appeared together when Dhanush made a cameo in the 2013 Malayalam film Kammath & Kammath.

Apart from Dhanush and Mammootty, OM boasts a star-studded cast featuring Sai Pallavi and Sreeleela in pivotal roles. The film's music is composed by Sai Abhyankkar. The makers have confirmed that the film will hit theatres worldwide on October 16, 2026.

What the Teaser Reveals

The teaser opens with breathtaking visuals of mist-covered mountains, dense forests, and a temple town, then shifts to a tense confrontation in a rain-soaked jungle.

A group of frightened villagers finds itself surrounded by armed personnel, creating an atmosphere of fear and uncertainty. The tension intensifies as security forces raise their weapons, while a blood-stained axe embedded in a freshly cut tree stump hints at the violence brewing in the region.

As the situation escalates, the villagers begin chanting "Anna Malaiyarku" in unison, transforming the mood from fear to defiance. Dhanush then makes a powerful entry through the rain and mist, taking on armed officers in a series of brutal hand-to-hand combat sequences.

The teaser showcases the actor disarming opponents, battling multiple attackers, and wielding an assault rifle before confronting the remaining forces.

The action-packed glimpse concludes with Dhanush lifting a massive weapon above his head as the title logo appears on screen. The makers also reveal that the story will begin with "Chapter 1: Udhiram - The Blood Wood," hinting at an expansive, multi-part narrative.

Early Buzz

With its striking visuals, intense action choreography, and intriguing world-building, OM has already captured audiences' attention. The teaser promises a high-stakes cinematic experience and sets the stage for what could be one of Dhanush's most ambitious projects to date.