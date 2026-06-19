Entertainment

Dhanush's 'OM' Unveiled With Intense First-Strike Teaser; Action Drama Set for October 2026 Release

Dhanush's 55th film, OM, has been unveiled with a high-octane "First Strike" teaser. Directed by Rajkumar Periasamy and featuring Mammootty, Sai Pallavi, and Sreeleela, the action drama promises a gripping multi-part saga. OM: Chapter 1 - Udhiram: The Blood Wood releases on October 16, 2026.

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Ram Kumar
·2 min read
D55 titled as OM
D55 titled as OM, Stars Dhanush and Mammootty

The makers of Dhanush's highly anticipated 55th film, D55 have officially revealed its title as "OM", along with a gripping "First Strike" teaser that offers a glimpse of a sprawling action drama set amid dense forests, armed conflict, and a growing rebellion.

The project marks Dhanush's first collaboration with director Rajkumar Periasamy, whose previous film, Amaran, was a critical and commercial success. Announced under the banner of Wunderbar Films in association with R Take Studios, the film has generated considerable buzz since its inception.

At the time of the announcement, Wunderbar Films shared the news on social media, describing the venture as "a grand new beginning" and hinting at major updates to follow.

The film also reunites Dhanush and Malayalam superstar Mammootty on screen. The two actors previously appeared together when Dhanush made a cameo in the 2013 Malayalam film Kammath & Kammath.

Apart from Dhanush and Mammootty, OM boasts a star-studded cast featuring Sai Pallavi and Sreeleela in pivotal roles. The film's music is composed by Sai Abhyankkar. The makers have confirmed that the film will hit theatres worldwide on October 16, 2026.

What the Teaser Reveals

The teaser opens with breathtaking visuals of mist-covered mountains, dense forests, and a temple town, then shifts to a tense confrontation in a rain-soaked jungle.

A group of frightened villagers finds itself surrounded by armed personnel, creating an atmosphere of fear and uncertainty. The tension intensifies as security forces raise their weapons, while a blood-stained axe embedded in a freshly cut tree stump hints at the violence brewing in the region.

As the situation escalates, the villagers begin chanting "Anna Malaiyarku" in unison, transforming the mood from fear to defiance. Dhanush then makes a powerful entry through the rain and mist, taking on armed officers in a series of brutal hand-to-hand combat sequences.

The teaser showcases the actor disarming opponents, battling multiple attackers, and wielding an assault rifle before confronting the remaining forces.

The action-packed glimpse concludes with Dhanush lifting a massive weapon above his head as the title logo appears on screen. The makers also reveal that the story will begin with "Chapter 1: Udhiram - The Blood Wood," hinting at an expansive, multi-part narrative.

Early Buzz

With its striking visuals, intense action choreography, and intriguing world-building, OM has already captured audiences' attention. The teaser promises a high-stakes cinematic experience and sets the stage for what could be one of Dhanush's most ambitious projects to date.

Topics

Tamil Actor Dhanush Latest Newsnew movie releases 2026

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Written by

Ram Kumar

Ram Kumar is known for his balanced reporting and clear storytelling across diverse subjects. With a strong commitment to factual accuracy and editorial integrity, he delivers news that keeps readers informed. His primary focus is entertainment journalism, particularly the Tamil film industry. He closely tracks movie announcements, releases, box office trends, and industry developments, providing timely updates backed by reliable sources. He has earned recognition for his film reviews, where he blends thoughtful critique with audience-friendly writing. His reviews assess performances, storytelling, and technical elements, helping readers make informed viewing choices. Beyond cinema, Ram Kumar covers major cultural events and entertainment trends shaping the region. He believes responsible journalism should inform while respecting the audience’s intelligence. Through his work at NewsBricks, he delivers credible and insightful content with clarity and authenticity.

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