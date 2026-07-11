The project explores the idea of Lord Murugan as an indigenous Tamil deity deeply rooted in Sangam-era literature and the cultural history of Tamil lands. Arivumathi's novel was written to revisit and highlight the historical references to Tamizh Murugan in ancient Tamil texts.

The announcement has generated significant buzz among fans, with the film drawing inspiration from acclaimed writer Arivumathi's novel.

Actor Dhanush and acclaimed filmmaker Vetrimaaran have officially announced their next collaboration, Tamizh Murugan , unveiling the film's title and first-look promo on Friday, July 10.

Sharing the first-look promo on social media, Dhanush introduced the film with the tagline: "The Eternal Protector, Warrior, The King & Leader of the Thamizh People and Lands." The post also featured the hashtag #SonOfKottravai, further emphasizing the film's historical and cultural themes.

First-Look Promo

The visually striking promo depicts a commanding warrior seated atop a majestic elephant, holding a Vel, the divine spear associated with Lord Murugan. Surrounded by battle-ready troops, the character appears poised to lead his army, offering a glimpse of the film's grand scale and epic setting.

The announcement has also sparked online discussions, with many drawing comparisons to Jr NTR and Trivikram Srinivas' upcoming Telugu mythological film God of War, which is reportedly based on Lord Murugan.

The similarities have fueled debates among Tamil and Telugu cinema fans over the deity's cultural origins and historical interpretation.

Cast and Crew

Music for Tamizh Murugan will be composed by rising composer Sai Abhyankkar, adding to the excitement surrounding the ambitious project.

The film marks another collaboration between Dhanush and Vetrimaaran, one of Tamil cinema's most celebrated actor-director duos. Their previous films, including the National Award-winning Asuran, received widespread critical acclaim and commercial success, with Dhanush earning the National Film Award for Best Actor for his performance.

With Tamizh Murugan, the duo is set to bring an epic historical narrative to the big screen, blending literature, culture, and cinematic storytelling in what promises to be one of Tamil cinema's most anticipated projects.