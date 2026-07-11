Entertainment

Dhanush & Vetrimaaran announce 'Tamizh Murugan'; unveiled powerful first-look promo

Dhanush and Vetrimaaran have announced Tamizh Murugan, based on Arivumathi's novel exploring Lord Murugan's roots in Sangam-era Tamil history. The makers unveiled a powerful first-look promo, introducing an epic historical drama that has already sparked widespread discussion online.

R
Ram Kumar
·2 min read
Dhanush Tamizh Murugan
Dhanush starring Tamizh Murugan first look revealed

Actor Dhanush and acclaimed filmmaker Vetrimaaran have officially announced their next collaboration, Tamizh Murugan, unveiling the film's title and first-look promo on Friday, July 10.

The announcement has generated significant buzz among fans, with the film drawing inspiration from acclaimed writer Arivumathi's novel.

Concept and Cultural Roots

The project explores the idea of Lord Murugan as an indigenous Tamil deity deeply rooted in Sangam-era literature and the cultural history of Tamil lands. Arivumathi's novel was written to revisit and highlight the historical references to Tamizh Murugan in ancient Tamil texts.

Sharing the first-look promo on social media, Dhanush introduced the film with the tagline: "The Eternal Protector, Warrior, The King & Leader of the Thamizh People and Lands." The post also featured the hashtag #SonOfKottravai, further emphasizing the film's historical and cultural themes.

First-Look Promo

The visually striking promo depicts a commanding warrior seated atop a majestic elephant, holding a Vel, the divine spear associated with Lord Murugan. Surrounded by battle-ready troops, the character appears poised to lead his army, offering a glimpse of the film's grand scale and epic setting.

The announcement has also sparked online discussions, with many drawing comparisons to Jr NTR and Trivikram Srinivas' upcoming Telugu mythological film God of War, which is reportedly based on Lord Murugan.

The similarities have fueled debates among Tamil and Telugu cinema fans over the deity's cultural origins and historical interpretation.

Cast and Crew

Music for Tamizh Murugan will be composed by rising composer Sai Abhyankkar, adding to the excitement surrounding the ambitious project.

The film marks another collaboration between Dhanush and Vetrimaaran, one of Tamil cinema's most celebrated actor-director duos. Their previous films, including the National Award-winning Asuran, received widespread critical acclaim and commercial success, with Dhanush earning the National Film Award for Best Actor for his performance.

With Tamizh Murugan, the duo is set to bring an epic historical narrative to the big screen, blending literature, culture, and cinematic storytelling in what promises to be one of Tamil cinema's most anticipated projects.

Topics

Tamil Actor Dhanush Latest NewsTamil Movie Latest News

Share

Follow NewsBricks on Google News

Stay updated with the latest stories delivered to your feed

R

Written by

Ram Kumar

Ram Kumar is known for his balanced reporting and clear storytelling across diverse subjects. With a strong commitment to factual accuracy and editorial integrity, he delivers news that keeps readers informed. His primary focus is entertainment journalism, particularly the Tamil film industry. He closely tracks movie announcements, releases, box office trends, and industry developments, providing timely updates backed by reliable sources. He has earned recognition for his film reviews, where he blends thoughtful critique with audience-friendly writing. His reviews assess performances, storytelling, and technical elements, helping readers make informed viewing choices. Beyond cinema, Ram Kumar covers major cultural events and entertainment trends shaping the region. He believes responsible journalism should inform while respecting the audience’s intelligence. Through his work at NewsBricks, he delivers credible and insightful content with clarity and authenticity.

View all articles
Loading comments...